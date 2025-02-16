Demi Moore is a glittering goddess in a backless gown at 2025 BAFTAS

Demi Moore delighted fans at the 76th Annual BAFTA Awards in London, dominating the red carpet with her show-stopping dress, which had us all in awe!

The 62-year-old arrived at the landmark event, of which Bvlgari is the official supporting partner, and her outfit certainly did not disappoint.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Demi Moore attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

The mother of daughters Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Belle Willis, chose to wear a sparkly number by Alexander McQueen.

The bejewelled halterneck gown featured a plethora of shimmering sequins and had a stained glass window-inspired graphic on the front. The halterneck dress was backless, too. The former wife of Bruce Willis added shoulder-grazing earrings and black peep toe mules and wore her raven hair smooth, sleek, and straight. Her makeup was as flawless as ever. Full marks!

© Getty Images for BAFTA Fans adored her sparkling halter dress

Many see the BAFTAS as the British Oscars as it highlights the best talent in film, with a sensational array of outfits on the red carpet to boot.

It was a special night for Ghost actress Demi, who has been nominated for the Leading Actress BAFTA for her performance in the film The Substance.

Demi Moore at the Golden Globes 2025

Demi won her very first Golden Globe in January and dressed to impress for her big night.

© Getty Demi at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in January

The star won Best Actress in a Motion Picture, and rocked a strapless frock that hugged her frame perfectly and was finished with a glorious fishtail hem, and sparkling glitter detail at the bust. We loved the champagne gold colourway and the former wife of Ashton Kutcher added diamond drop earrings and wore her famous raven mane in a tumbling style.

Demi, who turned 60 two years ago, has said that she loves getting older. She previously told PEOPLE that she is embracing "not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience."

© Instagram Demi Moore, 62, looks sensational

The actress told the publication: "You hit 59 and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."