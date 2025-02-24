Pamela Anderson steals the show as she channels inner Greek goddess in signature makeup free appearance

Pamela Anderson stole the show at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, looking every inch the Hollywood icon as she arrived at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in a breathtaking ivory gown.

The 56-year-old actress, who has been receiving well-deserved critical acclaim for her latest film role, turned heads with a regal yet effortlessly elegant look that had all the makings of a modern-day goddess.

Opting for timeless sophistication, Pamela slipped into a flowing, Grecian-inspired gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline with one sleeve draped elegantly across her shoulder.

The dreamy silhouette was complemented by a dazzling selection of diamond jewelry, including delicate drop earrings and a statement pendant necklace that caught the light as she moved.

Her signature blonde locks were styled in voluminous curls, adding to the old-school glamour of her red-carpet moment.

Pamela, whose acting career has taken an exciting turn in recent years, has been basking in the glow of her latest project, The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola.

The role sees her step into the shoes of Shelly, a dancer grappling with the unexpected closure of her long-running Las Vegas revue.

The performance has marked a major milestone for the actress, earning her both her first-ever SAG Award nomination and a Golden Globe nod—an achievement she admitted felt both surreal and deeply rewarding.

"My entire life, all its ups and downs, colored my work in The Last Showgirl," she shared with Harper's Bazaar. "It gave me a lot to draw from—it informed Shelly’s character, but she truly was a departure from me. She was a delve into the essence of another being. It’s scary and rewarding to allow that kind of transformation."

For Pamela, the film represents a pivotal moment in her career—one that has allowed her to explore a depth of performance unlike anything she has done before.

After years of being known as the ultimate blonde bombshell, she is now proving to audiences and critics alike that she is more than capable of delivering a powerhouse performance.

"I hope to work with directors that will challenge me and who see something in me I haven’t found yet," she continued. "We all want to know what we’re made of, and that takes risk. I’ve never been more ready."

The night was an emotional one for Pamela, who was up against a stellar lineup of actresses in the Best Actress category, including Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Mikey Madison, and Demi Moore. While the competition was fierce, the honor of simply being recognized among such talent was not lost on her.