Paris Jackson's voluminous bloomers and crochet bralet promise to be spring's hottest fashion trend

Paris Jackson has just declared that boho is back as she stepped out in the French capital on Thursday draped in what's set to be the season's most coveted fashion piece.

The singer oozed chic in a pair of dove-gray bloomers as she attended the Chloe Fall/Winter 2025 Show during Paris Fashion Week. The balloon, micro-mini shorts, which were accented with a gold chain belt and a green coin purse, were teamed with a cream crochet bralet. Paris layered a cherry-red cropped leather jacket that boasted sleek, sharp shoulders and '80s-style sleeves over the lacy garment.

© Getty Images Paris Jackson attended the Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025 Show

The playful ensemble was paired with white kitten heels adorned with lace up ties and a navy handbag accented with gold hardware.

Paris styled her ice blonde locks into soft waves while her makeup was left radiant through a pinch of blush and a glossy natural lip.

© Getty Images Paris donned a pair of stylish bloomers

It seems voluminous bloomers are not only on Paris' sartorial agenda this season as a slew of stars attended the show dressed in the controversial pants. Boho's signature clothing item was seen in various iterations, ranging from mini versions to longer pantaloons cropped just below the knee.

Paired with lace blouses, flowing silhouettes, and frilly hemlines that playfully swirled around the body, this airy style was a striking departure from last season's denim dominance, which was marked by the bold presence of flared jeans.

© Getty Images Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025 Show

Creative Director Chemena Kamali ushered in the boho revival with a stunning fall show which saw ruffles and fishtails meet with silk, capped sleeves and delicate quilts on the runway.

© Getty Images Georgia May Jagger attended the show

Meanwhile, Georgia May Jagger rocked up in a similar ensemble as she layered a burgundy leather longline gilet over a pair of white lace bloomers. The whimsical look was completed with a matching lacy blouse and a pair of patent pink wooden wedges.

© Getty Images Camille Rowe stunned in longer pantaloons

Model Camille Rowe made the trend her own as she paired calf-length peach pantaloons which were adorned with bows at the ankle with a pink tank top accented with a tie on the bodice. The look was topped off with towering platform wedges that featured a perplex detail.

© Getty Images Paris Jackson attended the Stella McCartney Winter 2025 Show

Paris has been taking fashion month by a storm as she made a statement at the Stella McCartney Winter 2025 Show on Wednesday in a sheer black dress.

The off-the-shoulder maxi-dress featured long, ruched sleeves and was adorned with a black line that ran down from the bodice to the floor.