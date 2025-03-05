Paris Jackson dons completely sheer dress as she turns heads during Paris Fashion Week

Paris Jackson just proved she isn't afraid of a risqué ensemble as she rocked up to the Stella McCartney Winter 2025 Show in a sheer black dress.

The 26-year-old oozed high-fashion chic in an off-the-shoulder maxi-dress that featured long, ruched sleeves. The monochrome gown was crafted from mesh and was adorned with a black line that ran down from the bodice to the floor.

© Getty Images Paris Jackson attended the Stella McCartney Winter 2025 Show

Paris teamed her daring dress with a micro-mini black leather handbag accented with stylish gold hardware. The singer styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves with a middle parting while a pair of drop earrings peaked through beneath.

© Getty Images The star opted for a sheer black dress

In regards to the star's makeup, Paris' complexion was left radiant with a glowing complexion enhanced by a bronzed cheek and a nude stained lip.

Michael Jackson's daughter is no stranger to the front row and attended the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024 Show in March last year. Paris stunned in a turtleneck midi dress adorned with an abstract tiger print. The neutral, long-sleeved garment was teamed with a brown clutch and a pair of open-toe strappy heels.

During last year's show, Paris was sat between Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney.

© Getty Images Paris at last year's show

This season boasted a star-studded front row, with the likes of Cameron Diaz and Kate Moss in attendance. The Mask actress exuded elegance in a silk red midi-dress that featured a high neckline. The bold number was teamed with matching square-toe heels, an oversized dove-gray trench coat, and a black leather handbag.

© Getty Images Cameron Diaz was a vision in red

Cameron styled her silky blond tresses into an effortless updo with the front pieces framing her face. The star opted for soft glam makeup with a rouge-stained lip and a bronze eye.

Meanwhile, Kate Moss donned a grungy ensemble as she teamed figure-hugging black pants with a matching lace top adorned with a plunging neckline that was layered beneath a slouchy leather jacket. Kate teamed her monochrome look with a pair of black open-toe wedge heels.

© Getty Images Kate Moss opted for an all-black ensemble

Paris' appearance at the show comes after she wowed crowds with her dramatic Iris van Herpen gown for the Louvre’s Grand Fashion Dinner. The floor-length gown boasted macramé detailing on the bodice through the textured fabric and was adorned with long sleeves that draped to the floor. The garment was taken from the brand's spring 2022 line titled “Sensory Seas.”

The singer slicked back her long locks into a polished updo and opted for a rouge lip.