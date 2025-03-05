Paris Jackson leads the best dressed at the Grand Dîner du Louvre

Hollywood's best and brightest graced the halls of the Musée Louvre on Tuesday night for the most glamorous new event in town: Le Grand Dîner du Louvre.

The gala featured a private dinner inside the iconic museum, which houses some of the world's most precious artworks like The Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.

The attendees did not disappoint in their fashion choices, donning jaw-dropping gowns from designers featured inside the gala's exhibit, like Chanel, Dior and Alexander McQueen.

Join HELLO! as we delve into the best looks from the chic Parisian event, with everyone from Paris Jackson to Gigi Hadid sporting their most elegant looks.

© Corbis via Getty Images Paris Jackson Paris looked incredible in a striking black gown with intricate detailing, turning heads with the sheer bodice that featured woven, web-like patterns for a dramatic, edgy aesthetic. The long, flowing pleated skirt added elegance to her look, while the sleeves extended into cape-like draping. She wore her blonde hair styled artfully into an elegant bun with two pieces framing her face. The ensemble highlighted her tattoos and was the perfect high-fashion-meets-gothic outfit.



© Getty Images Gigi Hadid The supermodel wore a dazzling asymmetrical gown that perfectly matched the Louvre's famous pyramid. The golden dress features silver metallic embellishments and a structured design with a single-draped sleeve. Her vintage-inspired hairstyle and layered necklaces completed the outfit, and she looked like she had stepped straight out of the Golden Age of Hollywood.



© WWD via Getty Images Keira Knightley The iconic actress donned an elegant strapless black gown with a velvet bodice adorned with sparkling embellishments and a ruffled peplum waist to create a dramatic effect. Her gray tulle skirt fell to the floor, and she accessorized with a black clutch and delicate diamond jewelry. Her brunette hair fell to her shoulders in gentle waves, adding to the glamorous effect.



© WWD via Getty Images Doechii The Grammy winner looked showstopping at the Parisian event in a bold gown that fell to the ground in a wide circle around the star. The glittering details on the gold gown matched the Louvre's golden lighting, with the long sleeves and high neck adding to the elegance of the look. She wore her hair up in a high bun and added diamond earrings to round out the incredible outfit.



© Corbis via Getty Images Naomi Campbell The legendary model couldn't have looked better in a black gown that stopped just above her ankles and featured an artful neckline, which she wore under a pink overcoat with a small train. Her eye-catching necklace was the star of the show, alongside her matching diamond jewelry and chic half-up, half-down hairstyle that highlighted her stunning bone structure.



© Corbis via Getty Images Michelle Yeoh Michelle proved that she is an ageless beauty at the event, wearing a draped black one-shoulder dress with a tie around the waist and a lengthy train. She added a black fur coat to the look as well as pointed black heels. She wore her dark hair in a straight, glossy bob and opted for minimal accessories as she let the dress do the talking.



© Getty Images Taylor Hill The Victoria's Secret alum joined the sheer fashion trend with a futuristic dress that featured white detailing around the bodice and hips. The gown was completed with layers of sheer fabric falling around her, showcasing her ethereal figure. Taylor wore her brown hair in a short, vintage style and added brown lipstick to complete the look.



© WWD via Getty Images Tyra Banks Another stunning supermodel that graced the halls of the Louvre was Tyra Banks, who showcased her signature smize alongside a beautiful and unusual outfit. The star wore a black corset underneath a structured black topcoat with fringe detailing on the wrists and down the sides, featuring a front slit to showcase her long legs. She added black pointed heels and wore her hair in tight curls framing her face.



© Getty Images Carla Bruni The former First Lady of France wore an ivory gown with large black floral detailing, accentuating her stunning figure. She accessorized with black opera gloves and dangling earrings and wore her brunette tresses in soft waves down her back. Her natural makeup look helped showcase the elegant dress.

