Supermodel & Yellowstone star Bella Hadid ditched her designer tote for this affordable woven bag

Bella Hadid just wore a high-street brand we all know and love! Yes, that's right, the supermodel and Yellowstone cameo star stepped out this week wearing a chocolate brown woven tote bag with a very reasonable price tag of £109 / $180.

I've lost count of how many designer bags the 28-year-old owns, so it was a pleasant surprise to see her rocking the Dune Deliberate L Chocolate Brown Woven Handbag, £109 / $180 that we can all shop and feel like the fashionista.

© Dune Bella Hadid wears a Dune London handbag while running errands

I've looked at the verified reviews of the bag as well, and it would appear that Bella's not the only fan girl of the bag. One happy customer wrote: "It’s the perfect size and so chic. Can fit so much without having that overstuffed look. I’m obsessed." While another wrote: "The bag is big and enough space for holding things and I like the colour it’s really nice."

Brown really is the shade du jour right now, though if it's not the colour for you, this bag is also available in neutral and a sage green shade - both lovely choices for your spring wardrobe.

EXACT MATCH: Dune Deliberate L Woven Bag © Dune London £129 AT DUNE $180 AT DUNE US

Woven bags have been having a real moment in recent years thanks to the Bottega Veneta effect. In fact, the Hop shoulder bag is very similar to the above. The £3,670 shoulder bag with Intrecciato craftsmanship is made with calf leather, produced in Italy.

© Harrods The Bottega Veneta bag is a popular choice with fashion lovers

If you're looking for something a little more tote-like, this Marks & Spencer tote bag also ticks off a lot of boxes.

Bella was the talk of the town (or should that be ranch?) when she made a guest appearance in the hit Paramount TV show Yellowstone.

The model sister of Gigi Hadid appeared early in the episode when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) headed to Texas to meet with horse trainer Travis Wheatley (played by show creator Taylor Sheridan.) Bella took on the role of Travis's girlfriend, Sadie, who has a one-on-one conversation with Beth.

“He is probably the most arrogant man I have ever met in my entire life,” Beth says as she and Sadie watch Travis prepare to sell one of Beth's horses. “Condescending, misogynistic, 25 years older than you, can you please explain the appeal?”

Sadie's answer? “You ever seen him ride before?”

© Rob Carr Bella Hadid looks on during The American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge at Globe Life Field in Texas

But Hadid's appearance was more than just a celebrity-fan cameo—in fact, it's through riding that she developed a connection to Sheridan.

As the runway star is an accomplished rider herself, it was the perfect cameo. And because of her love of riding, we've seen her off-duty looks amp up with the western looks and I for one, approve!