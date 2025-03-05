Paris Jackson's colorful chest tattoos are on full display in intricate dress

Paris Jackson has jetted off to none other than her namesake: Paris, France.

This week, the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson attended the Le Grand Diner du Louvre at the famed French museum.

The star-studded event also saw attendance from Doechii, Kelly Rutherford, former French First Lady Carla Bruni, Michelle Yeoh, Gigi Hadid, Keira Knightley, Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Dev Patel, Barbara Palvin, and Tyra Banks, among others.

For the special night out, Paris stunned in an Iris Van Herpen couture dress from their SS20 collection, which perfectly highlighted her colorful tattoos.

The "hit your knees" singer has several, though most noticeable is the colorful string of symbols she has going down her sternum.

The dress itself featured an intricate, textured design that left part of her chest exposed before flowing down into delicate pleats.

© Getty Images Paris stepped out for PFW

After photos of her look circulated social media, fans were quick to gush over it, with one writing: "Edgy, cool and gorgeous! Also her face card NEVER declines," as others followed suit with: "This is a masterpiece! I'm breathless," as well as: "She wears this SO well."

Paris is in town for Paris Fashion Week, and the following day, she also stepped out for the Stella McCartney show, for which she wore a black, see-through, off-the-shoulder maxi dress.

© Getty Images The singer displayed her stunning tattoos

Late last year, Paris announced her engagement to music producer Justin Long, who she has been dating since 2022. She confirmed the news with a December 6 Instagram post that she shared in honor of his birthday, in which she included a photo of his proposal.

© Getty She also attended the Stella McCartney show the following day

"Happy birthday my sweet blue. Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you," she wrote at the time.

© Instagram Paris got engaged late last year

When she's not traveling, she lives in Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, in a "cabin-style" home she purchased in 2022 for $3.8 million, which once belonged to Hollywood Golden Age star Rock Hudson. She purchased the residence following the 2020 sale of her first home, a house in Topanga Canyon that she sold for $2.3 million.

Per Architectural Digest, the Hollywood Hills property has three bedrooms, two full baths, and spans about 3,000 square feet. It also has a garage that was turned into a music studio, a movie theater, forested grounds, and a freeform saltwater pool.