Donny Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy are so loved up on sizzling red carpet date night

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg know how to bring the fun, the fashion, and the romance wherever they go, and their latest red carpet appearance was no exception.

The couple turned heads at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17, stepping out in style and showing off the kind of effortless chemistry that has made them one of Hollywood’s most beloved duos.

The pair, who have been married for a decade, were all smiles as they arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the star-studded event, hosted by LL Cool J.

Recommended video You may also like Donnie Wahlberg And Jenny Mccarthy Show Off Their Dance Moves

Jenny dazzled in a shimmering gold chainmail dress, featuring a dramatic cowl neckline, intricate embellishments, and low-cut sides that exuded pure glamour. Her signature blonde locks were styled in sultry, gelled waves, embracing the ever-chic wet look, while her makeup featured a dramatic smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Donnie was every bit her perfect complement, stepping onto the carpet in a sharp baby blue suit, paired with a deep brown button-up and coordinating brown loafers. The Blue Bloods actor finished off his look with sheer aviator sunglasses, adding just the right touch of old-school cool.

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio (L-R) Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

But beyond their impeccable style, it was their affectionate display that stole the show. The pair walked hand in hand, posed for loved-up snaps, and even shared a sweet kiss in front of the flashing cameras, proving that after 10 years of marriage, their romance is still stronger than ever.

The night was full of unforgettable moments, with music’s biggest names coming together for an electrifying evening of performances and honors.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHe (L-R) Lady Gaga, Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy

Mariah Carey was crowned this year’s Icon Award recipient, while Lady Gaga took home the Innovator Award, both making show-stopping appearances that had the audience in awe.

But it was Jenny and Donnie’s undeniable connection that had everyone talking, as they once again proved why they remain one of Hollywood’s most adored couples.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHe The couple were so loved up!

Their appearance at the awards show was just another highlight in a milestone year for the pair, who celebrated their 10-year anniversary in August 2024.

Marking the occasion in the most romantic way possible, they renewed their vows at the very place where they first said "I do", the historic Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois.

Unlike their original wedding, where Jenny stunned in a timeless Bergdorf Goodman gown, this time, she opted for a striking navy dress, giving their special day a fresh new look while still honoring the love story that began a decade ago.

© Getty Images The Blue Bloods star has been married to Jenny for 10 years

On a recent episode of Jennie Garth’s I Choose Me podcast, Jenny reflected on the moment she met Donnie back in 2012 when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live. Though sparks flew instantly, it wasn’t until a year later, during an interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show, that things truly took off.

Jenny recalled feeling undeniable chemistry and boldly giving Donnie her number. But to her surprise, he didn’t call right away. "So he saw a commercial of me asking a psychic on my talk show if I'm going to marry Donnie Wahlberg."

That gave the Blue Bloods star the push he needed. "And the psychic was like, 'Yeah.' And this is before we even went on a date, okay? But it was right after the episode so he wound up calling me. We went on our first date, and then it was game over."