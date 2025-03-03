We may not have the exact details or date yet for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, but their latest appearance is giving us a taste of what a walk down the aisle might look like.

Jeff, 61, and Lauren, 55, showed up hand-in-hand to the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party following the 97th Academy Awards to hobnob with the stars.

The Amazon founder wore a sharp black tuxedo with a white button down and matching bowtie, accessorizing with a diamond brooch to tie into his fiancée's stunning ensemble.

Lauren arrived in a beautiful white strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with a sweetheart neckline and feathered detailing around the mermaid skirt, the image of a blushing bride.

She topped off her look with a Lorraine Schwartz emerald necklace and her newly dyed brown tresses styled into beachy waves while posing beside her fiancé.

The appearance follows what has been an eventful week for the couple, each of whom are coming off of major news that concerns the entertainment industry.

Lauren shared that her long-teased flight to space with Jeff's Blue Origin space company has finally been set in motion for a launch this spring, featuring a star-studded all female crew.

Joining the journalist and pilot are her friends and fellow A-listers Gayle King and Katy Perry, plus aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

"I am beyond excited to share the news of my @BlueOrigin space flight this spring and the fearless explorers who are coming with me!" Lauren penned on social media alongside the announcement.

"I really see this group as explorers, and storytellers, each of us about to be changed by a remarkable view of our beautiful planet. The countdown starts now!"

Jeff, meanwhile, celebrated Amazon MGM Studios' acquisition of the intellectual property rights to the lucrative James Bond film franchise, ceded by original producers and right-holders Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The former Amazon CEO took to his personal social media to pose a question to fans about who should next take on the mantle of 007 from Daniel Craig, receiving responses ranging from Henry Cavill to Tom Hiddleston amid mixed reactions to the takeover itself.

In a statement, Michael G. Wilson himself commented: "With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

Barbara Broccoli, his half-sister, added: "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli."

"I have had the [honor] of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."