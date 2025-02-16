Lights, camera, action: Most glamorous couples bringing romance to the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet

The 78th British Academy Film and Television Awards are underway, and Hollywood royalty has descended upon London’s Royal Festival Hall for one of the most anticipated nights in British cinema.

But what’s a star-studded awards season without a little romance? Some of the biggest names in the industry turned the BAFTAs into the ultimate date night, arriving hand-in-hand with their equally stylish partners and making the red carpet a runway for power couple fashion.

This year's red carpet was a masterclass in couple's style, from Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego's effortlessly cool coordination to Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman’s timeless elegance.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy star Leo Woodall led star-studded arrivals with his girlfriend, Meghann Fahy. The notoriously private couple, who met on the set of White Lotus, didn't stop for photographs as a pair, but were seen by HELLO! walking alongside each other. Watch the moment below...

WATCH: Bridget Jones heartthrob Leo Woodall arrives at the BAFTAs with Meghann Fahy

With couture gowns, sharp tailoring, and jaw-dropping accessories from Bvlgari, the Official Jewellery and Watch Partner for the EE BAFTA Film Awards, the star-studded soirée wasn’t just about celebrating film, it was an occasion for sartorial splendour and stylish synergy between the style set's most glamorous couples.

Most glamorous couples at the 2025 BAFTAs

1/ 8 © Getty Images for BAFTA Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Hollywood royalty Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman brought next-level glamour to the Royal Festival Hall. Whilst Adrien looked slick in a black tuxedo, his girlfriend looked sublime in a sculpted velvet dress with a rippling tulle dress. The Pianist actor has been dating Georgina, who is the former wife of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, since 2020.

2/ 8 © Mike Marsland/WireImage David and Georgia Tennant Broadchurch star David Tennant debuted a bold hair transformation on the red carpet, rocking a cherry cola-hued hairstyle. He paired his new hair with an ornate detailed blazer and black suit trousers, whilst his wife Georgia opted for Gothic glamour in an inky black lace dress.

3/ 8 © Getty Images for BAFTA Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego Oscar nominee Zoe Saldana brought high-octane glamour to the EE BAFTA Film Awards as she held the hand of her husband Marco Perego.



4/ 8 © Getty Images James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati James McAvoy was suited and booted in a black tuxedo, whilst his wife Lisa Liberati dazzled alongside him in a glittering black gown.



5/ 8 © Getty Images for BAFTA Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe Loki actress Sophia Di Martino brought effortless elegance to the red carpet in an ethereal Champagne-hued dress, whilst her partner Will Sharpe looked equally dapper in a black suit.

6/ 8 © Getty Images Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Wicked star Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie Livingston were first to arrive at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards. The couple kept each other close, linking hands as they posed on the red carpet.



7/ 8 © Getty Images for BAFTA Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson Actor, director and producer Edward Norton channelled Bond on the redcarpet alongside his wife, Shauna Robertson, who looked divine in a plunging emerald velvet dress.