Lights, camera, action: Most glamorous couples bringing romance to the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet

But what’s a star-studded awards season without a little romance? Some of the biggest names in the industry turned the BAFTAs into the ultimate date night, arriving hand-in-hand with their equally stylish partners and making the red carpet a runway for power couple fashion.
This year's red carpet was a masterclass in couple's style, from Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego's effortlessly cool coordination to Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman’s timeless elegance.
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy star Leo Woodall led star-studded arrivals with his girlfriend, Meghann Fahy. The notoriously private couple, who met on the set of White Lotus, didn't stop for photographs as a pair, but were seen by HELLO! walking alongside each other. Watch the moment below...
With couture gowns, sharp tailoring, and jaw-dropping accessories from Bvlgari, the Official Jewellery and Watch Partner for the EE BAFTA Film Awards, the star-studded soirée wasn’t just about celebrating film, it was an occasion for sartorial splendour and stylish synergy between the style set's most glamorous couples.
You may also like
Most glamorous couples at the 2025 BAFTAs
1/8
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Hollywood royalty Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman brought next-level glamour to the Royal Festival Hall.
Whilst Adrien looked slick in a black tuxedo, his girlfriend looked sublime in a sculpted velvet dress with a rippling tulle dress.
The Pianist actor has been dating Georgina, who is the former wife of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, since 2020.
2/8
David and Georgia Tennant
Broadchurch star David Tennant debuted a bold hair transformation on the red carpet, rocking a cherry cola-hued hairstyle. He paired his new hair with an ornate detailed blazer and black suit trousers, whilst his wife Georgia opted for Gothic glamour in an inky black lace dress.
3/8
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
Oscar nominee Zoe Saldana brought high-octane glamour to the EE BAFTA Film Awards as she held the hand of her husband Marco Perego.
4/8
James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati
James McAvoy was suited and booted in a black tuxedo, whilst his wife Lisa Liberati dazzled alongside him in a glittering black gown.
5/8
Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe
Loki actress Sophia Di Martino brought effortless elegance to the red carpet in an ethereal Champagne-hued dress, whilst her partner Will Sharpe looked equally dapper in a black suit.
6/8
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston
Wicked star Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie Livingston were first to arrive at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards.
The couple kept each other close, linking hands as they posed on the red carpet.
7/8
Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson
Actor, director and producer Edward Norton channelled Bond on the redcarpet alongside his wife, Shauna Robertson, who looked divine in a plunging emerald velvet dress.
8/8
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner might have given the red carpet a miss, but The Kardashians star was naturally in attendance to support boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
Kylie looked gorgeous in a black halterneck dress, styling her brunette locks in an elegant updo. French-American actor Timothée was dressed to impress in a black suit for the big night, where he is hoping to win big for his performance as Bob Dylan in the biopic, A Complete Unknown.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage