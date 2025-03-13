Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Ripa reacts to Mark Consuelos' awkward wardrobe malfunction live on air
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa reacts to Mark Consuelos' awkward wardrobe malfunction live on air

Mark joined his wife in the hosting seat in April 2023

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are always the epitome of professionalism on their show, Live with Kelly and Mark. Well, almost always!

The couple shared an awkward moment on Wednesday's episode amid the 'Stump Marksegment, which saw the 53-year-old lean back in his chair in a relaxed pose.

Suddenly, the father of two sat forward in a panic and said, "My zipper's down!as a graphic appeared on the screen.

After the segment, Kelly looked at her husband's lap while Mark laughed at the embarrassing moment.

"Did anybody notice that?she quipped, prompting Mark to exclaim, "No! My fly was down the whole time!

After the hilarious mishap, the pair read fan comments about the moment, with one viewer admitting, "I noticed Mark's fly was open when he was speaking about Princeton."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, February 11, 2025© ABC
Mark admitted that his fly had been open during the segment

"Sometimes it's Groundhog Day every day,Kelly laughed. 

The wardrobe malfunction comes just a day after the 54-year-old TV star admitted she had bumped into two of Mark's ex-girlfriends while traveling through Florida and New Jersey.

"When you roll up to the drive-thru in Florida and the woman handing you your lunch says, 'I used to date your husband,you don't need to know anything else,she recalled on Tuesday's show.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, December 24, 2025© ABC/LIVE with Kelly and Mark
The couple read out hilarious comments after the wardrobe mishap

She then recounted her second run-in while visiting her home state with Mark and their youngest son, Joaquin, who was competing in a wrestling tournament.

"[Mark was] like, 'Oh, we're in your neck of the woods. I wonder how many of your ex-boyfriends are going to be there? I wonder how many of your ex-boyfriends were going to meet? I wonder how many of your ex-boyfriends we're going to interact with?'" Kelly said. "And I'm like, 'Probably zero.And he's like, 'Okay, we'll see, we'll see.'"

She continued: "And he's like talking to Joaquin, 'All your mom's ex-boyfriends are going to be there and you're going to have to beat their kids up!'"

Kelly shared that she bumped into Mark's ex in an awkward interaction© Getty Images
Kelly shared that she bumped into Mark's ex in an awkward interaction

Rather than bump into any of Kelly's former flames, the trio stumbled upon one of Mark's ex-girlfriends "within three secondsof entering the tournament.

"Her sons were good wrestlers, too! They arethey're great,he chimed in before Kelly laughed, "So I rest my case. The people rest!"

The lovebirds first met in 1995 during a screen test for All My Children, when Mark was auditioning to play Kelly's love interest on the hit show.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on a red carpet together© Getty Images
Ryan departed the show in 2023 after six years

After eloping in 1996, they went on to welcome three children together: Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 22. The Riverdale actor joined his wife as a co-host in April 2023, replacing Ryan Seacrest after his six-year run. 

"Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest,Mark wrote on Instagram after Ryan's departure. I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill…well actually they're only a size 9, but you know what I mean."

He continued: "@kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can't believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what?"

