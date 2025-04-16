Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mark Walhberg looks unrecognizable with new hair transformation - see the dramatic makeover
Subscribe
Mark Walhberg looks unrecognizable with new hair transformation - see the dramatic makeover
Mark Wahlberg attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Union" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Mark Walhberg looks unrecognizable with new hair transformation - see the dramatic makeover

The By Any Means star is a father of four

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Mark Wahlberg had fans doing a double take with his new dramatic transformation. 

The Hollywood star, 53, was almost unrecognizable as he stepped onto the Atlanta set of his new film By Any Means this week. 

Dressed in a 1960s-inspired suit, wearing tinted aviators and what appeared to be a prosthetic nose, Mark looked every bit the mobster he’s set to portray in the upcoming crime thriller.

Clad in a grey suit layered over a wide-lapelled red shirt, the actor waved at onlookers between takes, fully in character. With his long hair swept back and his distinctive facial features cleverly altered, Mark’s striking new look had fans doing a double take.

Mark Wahlberg looks completely different with hair transformation and prosthetic nose© BACKGRID
Mark Wahlberg looks completely different with hair transformation and prosthetic nose

From director Elegance Bratton, the film is set in 1966 Mississippi and tells the gripping story of a notorious mafia hitman who forms an unlikely alliance with a young Black FBI agent. 

Together, they investigate a series of murders targeting civil rights leaders. Mark stars opposite Emmy-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was also seen on set this week looking sharp in a blue-grey suit and white shirt while filming an intense scene on a corded phone.

Rhea Durham shares a photo of husband Mark Wahlberg in the middle of getting his head partially shaved on Instagram© Instagram
Mark is no stranger to a hair makeover

The movie boasts a powerhouse cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Ethan Embry, Josh Lucas, David Strathairn, LisaGay Hamilton, LaChanze and Nicole Beharie. 

With a storyline rooted in both crime and history, and a cast stacked with talent, By Any Means is already one of the most talked-about productions of the year.

Family man

Mark is no stranger to taking on demanding roles, and with this new project he’s once again proving his commitment to character-driven storytelling. But while he’s known for his onscreen grit, off-screen the actor is a devoted husband and father of four.

Mark and his wife Rhea, who have been married since 2009, share daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15, and sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16. Despite his hectic filming schedule, Mark remains focused on family above all else.

Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham, Michael Wahlberg and Sunni Gaines attend "The Union" premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham, Michael Wahlberg

Speaking in a recent interview, he reflected on his most important role to date: being a dad. “I want to give my kids the world,” he shared. 

"But I also want them to appreciate everything, to succeed, to be good people, to enjoy life. This is my most important role. If I fail at this, I fail at everything."

The couple welcomed their eldest child, Ella, in September 2003. Mark's sister, Deborah Wahlberg, tragically passed away at the age of 43 on the same day. 

Photo shared by Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea Durham on Instagram of the two© Instagram
Mark Wahlberg with wife Rhea Durham

Despite having a close relationship with his daughters, Mark has previously revealed that raising girls can be "a challenge". 

"It's tough, but people say that they pass through it and they come back to you," he shared with People in 2018. "She wants to go be off and doing her thing. [There's] a lot of attitude, a lot of aggression, a lot of, 'You're the worst, you ruin everything'."

Recommended videoYou may also likeMark Wahlberg's dramatic hair transformation sparks major fan debate

Mark and Rhea welcomed Grace in January 2010 and, now at the age of 15, the youngest child is a budding equestrian. During an interview on Jimmy Fallon, Mark said: "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing. She loves it … and she takes so much pride in the little stuff. She's at the barn every day, shoveling poop ... she's up before me."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More