Mark Walhberg looks unrecognizable with new hair transformation - see the dramatic makeover

Mark Wahlberg had fans doing a double take with his new dramatic transformation.

The Hollywood star, 53, was almost unrecognizable as he stepped onto the Atlanta set of his new film By Any Means this week.

Dressed in a 1960s-inspired suit, wearing tinted aviators and what appeared to be a prosthetic nose, Mark looked every bit the mobster he’s set to portray in the upcoming crime thriller.

Clad in a grey suit layered over a wide-lapelled red shirt, the actor waved at onlookers between takes, fully in character. With his long hair swept back and his distinctive facial features cleverly altered, Mark’s striking new look had fans doing a double take.

© BACKGRID Mark Wahlberg looks completely different with hair transformation and prosthetic nose

From director Elegance Bratton, the film is set in 1966 Mississippi and tells the gripping story of a notorious mafia hitman who forms an unlikely alliance with a young Black FBI agent.

Together, they investigate a series of murders targeting civil rights leaders. Mark stars opposite Emmy-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was also seen on set this week looking sharp in a blue-grey suit and white shirt while filming an intense scene on a corded phone.

© Instagram Mark is no stranger to a hair makeover

The movie boasts a powerhouse cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Ethan Embry, Josh Lucas, David Strathairn, LisaGay Hamilton, LaChanze and Nicole Beharie.

With a storyline rooted in both crime and history, and a cast stacked with talent, By Any Means is already one of the most talked-about productions of the year.

Family man

Mark is no stranger to taking on demanding roles, and with this new project he’s once again proving his commitment to character-driven storytelling. But while he’s known for his onscreen grit, off-screen the actor is a devoted husband and father of four.

Mark and his wife Rhea, who have been married since 2009, share daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15, and sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16. Despite his hectic filming schedule, Mark remains focused on family above all else.

© Getty Images Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham, Michael Wahlberg

Speaking in a recent interview, he reflected on his most important role to date: being a dad. “I want to give my kids the world,” he shared.

"But I also want them to appreciate everything, to succeed, to be good people, to enjoy life. This is my most important role. If I fail at this, I fail at everything."

The couple welcomed their eldest child, Ella, in September 2003. Mark's sister, Deborah Wahlberg, tragically passed away at the age of 43 on the same day.

© Instagram Mark Wahlberg with wife Rhea Durham

Despite having a close relationship with his daughters, Mark has previously revealed that raising girls can be "a challenge".

"It's tough, but people say that they pass through it and they come back to you," he shared with People in 2018. "She wants to go be off and doing her thing. [There's] a lot of attitude, a lot of aggression, a lot of, 'You're the worst, you ruin everything'."

Recommended video You may also like Mark Wahlberg's dramatic hair transformation sparks major fan debate

Mark and Rhea welcomed Grace in January 2010 and, now at the age of 15, the youngest child is a budding equestrian. During an interview on Jimmy Fallon, Mark said: "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing. She loves it … and she takes so much pride in the little stuff. She's at the barn every day, shoveling poop ... she's up before me."