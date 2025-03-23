Mark Wahlberg's teen daughter Grace marks special milestone as older brother celebrates birthday — photos

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mark Wahlberg's teen daughter Grace marks special milestone during celebratory weekend for family — photos
Brendan Wahlberg, Grace Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham, Michael Wahlberg and Sunni Gaines attend "The Union" premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 © Getty Images for Netflix

The Ted actor shares four kids with wife Rhea Durham

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Mark Wahlberg and his family.

On Saturday, the Ted actor's son Michael celebrated his birthday, and later on Sunday, his daughter Grace marked a special horseback riding milestone.

In addition to Michael and Grace, the doting dad also shares kids Brendan and Ella with his wife Rhea Durham, who he married in 2009.

To kick off the special weekend, Rhea took to Instagram and shared an adoring tribute to Michael in honor of his birthday.

The doting mom shared a round of photos of him through the years, from when he was a baby, others doting on his younger siblings, highlighting some of his hobbies, and culminating in photos of him now all grown up, including some featuring his girlfriend Sunni Gaines.

"Happiest Birthday to my first born son," Rhea wrote, adding: "No matter what comes ahead for you, marriage, babies, just life in general you will always be my baby boy and stay in my heart forever. I love you Moo."

Photo shared by Rhea Durham on Instagram of her son Michael with his girlfriend Sunni while on a visit to the Louvre© Instagram
Mark's son with his girlfriend

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with birthday messages, though first Mark himself commented: "My Moo, love you buddy," and: "Proud of you."

Others followed suit with: "He looks just like his beautiful mama," and: "HBD!! That went by way too fast!!" as well as: "Happiest of Birthdays. May God bless over you always."

Mark is currently on vacation© Instagram
The family recently vacationed in Paris

Later in the weekend, Rhea again took to Instagram and shared photos from Grace's horseback riding competition, at the Tryon International in North Carolina. She included several snaps of Grace atop her horse, plus some featuring Mark cheering her on, and wrote in her caption: "Gracie led these 2 beauties to champions of the week @tryon_international," adding: "Can't wait to see what next week will bring."

Photo shared by Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea Durham of the actor and their daughter Grace at a horseback riding competition, March 2025© Instagram
Rhea shared photos of Grace's competition

Rhea and Mark have been living in Las Vegas since 2022, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on the Today Show in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham, Michael Wahlberg and Sunni Gaines attend "The Union" premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
The Wahlberg family

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

"When we decided to move, we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," Mark also explained, adding: "And we now moved into another place."

