Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely's evolution from early modeling days to beach photos – her best then-and-now looks

Pierce Brosnan's wife, Keely Shaye, made headlines this week when she showed off her weight loss transformation at the MobLand premiere in New York City.

The 61-year-old displayed her slimmed-down appearance in a black lace mini dress that featured elegant three-quarter-length and highlighted Keely’s toned legs.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye's long-lasting marriage

Keely began her career with a brief stint in modeling before she tried her hand at acting and eventually pursued a career as a journalist.

Keely's physique has changed over the years, and she has been subjected to cruel comments about her appearance, but her doting husband is the first to praise her curves.

© Getty Images Keely has reportedly lost 100lbs

"We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot," Pierce told Fox News in December 2023.

"Watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey. To watch each other change… whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart."

See Keely's best then-and-now looks below…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Modeling Keely had a brief career as a model in the late 80s and early 90s, but she soon turned her back on the industry. "I realized at some point I was propagating a beauty myth, so I left modeling and acted for a year," she told the Chicago Tribune in 1995.

2/ 6 © Getty Images Acting Keely's acting debut was in the 1986 music video for "Stuck with You" by Huey Lewis and the News. Following this, she had a few small TV and film roles, including an appearance in General Hospital in 1989.

3/ 6 © Ron Galella Collection via Getty Journalism Keely was an environmental correspondent for ABC's The Home Show as well as a gardening expert for ABC's Good Morning America. She also acted as an entertainment correspondent for the Today Show and Entertainment Tonight.



4/ 6 © Cindy Ord/MG23 Curves Keely has never shied away from the gorgeous curves she developed after she became a mom to sons Dylan and Paris. "I never shy away from… my curves," she told Vogue in 2006. "I never hide in baggy clothing." Pierce is a big fan of his "stunning" wife's changing body too, telling the publication: "I love my wife's curves."

5/ 6 © REX Proud husband Pierce has been very vocal about his admiration for Keely's curvaceous shape. In 2023, he jumped to her defense after a troll shared photos of them from the early days of their relationship besides a more recent one, pointing out the change in their bodies. The Facebook post quickly went viral after Pierce commented: "I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes." Defending his wife from the vicious trolls, he continued: "In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I'm loving her even more that she is my children's mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."