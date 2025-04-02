Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely's evolution from early modeling days to beach photos – her best then-and-now looks

The 61-year-old displayed her slimmed-down appearance in a black lace mini dress that featured elegant three-quarter-length and highlighted Keely’s toned legs.
Keely began her career with a brief stint in modeling before she tried her hand at acting and eventually pursued a career as a journalist.
Keely's physique has changed over the years, and she has been subjected to cruel comments about her appearance, but her doting husband is the first to praise her curves.
"We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot," Pierce told Fox News in December 2023.
"Watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey. To watch each other change… whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart."
See Keely's best then-and-now looks below…
Modeling
Keely had a brief career as a model in the late 80s and early 90s, but she soon turned her back on the industry.
"I realized at some point I was propagating a beauty myth, so I left modeling and acted for a year," she told the Chicago Tribunein 1995.
Acting
Keely's acting debut was in the 1986 music video for "Stuck with You" by Huey Lewis and the News.
Following this, she had a few small TV and film roles, including an appearance in General Hospital in 1989.
Journalism
Keely was an environmental correspondent for ABC's The Home Show as well as a gardening expert for ABC's Good Morning America. She also acted as an entertainment correspondent for the Today Show and Entertainment Tonight.
Curves
Keely has never shied away from the gorgeous curves she developed after she became a mom to sons Dylan and Paris.
"I never shy away from… my curves," she told Vogue in 2006. "I never hide in baggy clothing."
Pierce is a big fan of his "stunning" wife's changing body too, telling the publication: "I love my wife's curves."
Proud husband
Pierce has been very vocal about his admiration for Keely's curvaceous shape. In 2023, he jumped to her defense after a troll shared photos of them from the early days of their relationship besides a more recent one, pointing out the change in their bodies.
The Facebook post quickly went viral after Pierce commented: "I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes."
Defending his wife from the vicious trolls, he continued: "In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I'm loving her even more that she is my children's mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."
Body positivity
Keely is just as proud of her body and in 2024, she expressed her "gratitude" for all it has given her over the last 60 years.
She shared a quote on Instagram from Lexy Florentina, a trauma-trained somatic experiencing practitioner, which read: "Look at your body. Look at those arms that have held people they love.
"Look at those eyes that have seen oceans and mountains and big green trees. Look at those legs that have carried you through your longest journeys. Look at your feet that have held you up on your hardest days."
It continued: "Look at your smile that has grinned a million times at the moments that have brought you joy.
"Look at your body… not for the curves or texture but for the moments that this body has given you. Look at your body. Now what do you see?"
Captioning the powerful message, Keely wrote: "Gratitude for all my body has given and accomplished in 60 years."
