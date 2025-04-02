Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely's evolution from early modeling days to beach photos – her best then-and-now looks
Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan pose for a photo during Father's Day celebrations

The James Bond actor has been married since 2001

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Pierce Brosnan's wife, Keely Shaye, made headlines this week when she showed off her weight loss transformation at the MobLand premiere in New York City.

The 61-year-old displayed her slimmed-down appearance in a black lace mini dress that featured elegant three-quarter-length and highlighted Keely’s toned legs. 

Keely began her career with a brief stint in modeling before she tried her hand at acting and eventually pursued a career as a journalist.

Keely's physique has changed over the years, and she has been subjected to cruel comments about her appearance, but her doting husband is the first to praise her curves.

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan attend the "MobLand" New York Premiere© Getty Images
Keely has reportedly lost 100lbs

"We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot," Pierce told Fox News in December 2023. 

"Watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey. To watch each other change… whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart."

See Keely's best then-and-now looks below…

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith at the 10th Carousel of Hope Ball to Benefit Juvenile Diabetes© Getty Images

Modeling

Keely had a brief career as a model in the late 80s and early 90s, but she soon turned her back on the industry.

"I realized at some point I was propagating a beauty myth, so I left modeling and acted for a year," she told the Chicago Tribune in 1995.

keely shaye and pierce brosnan on the beach in the 90s© Getty Images

Acting

Keely's acting debut was in the 1986 music video for "Stuck with You" by Huey Lewis and the News. 

Following this, she had a few small TV and film roles, including an appearance in General Hospital in 1989.

pierce brosnan and keely shaye holding hands 1995© Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Journalism

Keely was an environmental correspondent for ABC's The Home Show as well as a gardening expert for ABC's Good Morning America. She also acted as an entertainment correspondent for the Today Show and Entertainment Tonight.

Keely Share in a dress standing with Pierce Brosnan in a suit© Cindy Ord/MG23

Curves

Keely has never shied away from the gorgeous curves she developed after she became a mom to sons Dylan and Paris.

"I never shy away from… my curves," she told Vogue in 2006. "I never hide in baggy clothing."

Pierce is a big fan of his "stunning" wife's changing body too, telling the publication: "I love my wife's curves."

Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely on the beach in a swimsuit© REX

Proud husband

Pierce has been very vocal about his admiration for Keely's curvaceous shape. In 2023, he jumped to her defense after a troll shared photos of them from the early days of their relationship besides a more recent one, pointing out the change in their bodies.

The Facebook post quickly went viral after Pierce commented: "I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes."

Defending his wife from the vicious trolls, he continued: "In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I'm loving her even more that she is my children's mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan attend "MobLand" New York Premiere at SVA Theater© WireImage

Body positivity

Keely is just as proud of her body and in 2024, she expressed her "gratitude" for all it has given her over the last 60 years.

She shared a quote on Instagram from Lexy Florentina, a trauma-trained somatic experiencing practitioner, which read: "Look at your body. Look at those arms that have held people they love. 

"Look at those eyes that have seen oceans and mountains and big green trees. Look at those legs that have carried you through your longest journeys. Look at your feet that have held you up on your hardest days."

It continued: "Look at your smile that has grinned a million times at the moments that have brought you joy.

"Look at your body… not for the curves or texture but for the moments that this body has given you. Look at your body. Now what do you see?"

Captioning the powerful message, Keely wrote: "Gratitude for all my body has given and accomplished in 60 years."

 

