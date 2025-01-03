Mark Wahlberg's dramatic hair transformation sparks major fan debate

Mark Wahlberg has unveiled a dramatic hair transformation, proving his unwavering dedication to his craft.

The 53-year-old actor shocked fans by shaving off his signature brunette locks for his upcoming action-thriller Flight Risk.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mark gave followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his bold new look in a video that captured every moment of the daring makeover.

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg's dramatic hair transformation

Sitting stoically in a barber’s chair, draped in a cape, the Ted star appeared calm as his hair stylist began to shave away his iconic hair.

With a mix of humor and confidence, Mark addressed the person filming, saying: "I’m a little worried, but it’s gonna come back. Oh yeah. F*** you lookin’ at? … It’ll come off."

© Instagram Mark Wahlberg's dramatic hair transformation

As the video progressed, the transformation became more striking, with the crown and front of his hair completely shaved by the end of the clip.

Mark cheekily captioned the post: "Check out @flightriskmovie Keeping it real no bald cap NO CAP."

© Getty Images Rhea Durham (L) and Mark Wahlberg

The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments to praise his unrecognizable look. Many noted that the clean-shaven style suited him remarkably well, with some even claiming it made him appear decades younger.

"That look suits you. Happy New Year Dawg!" one fan enthused, while another quipped: "You look 20 years younger, brutha!" A cheeky commenter couldn’t resist a pun, dubbing him "Mark Baldberg."

© Instagram Mark before he chopped all his hair off

Mark’s transformation is part of his commitment to Flight Risk, which is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2025. In the film, he plays a pilot tasked with transporting a U.S. Marshal, portrayed by Michelle Dockery, as they navigate the treacherous Alaskan wilderness on a journey to New York City.

The official synopsis teases: "Tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem."

This isn’t the first time Mark has fully committed to a physical transformation for a role. Back in June 2024, he first revealed his shaved look for the movie, surprising his wife, Rhea Durham, with the drastic change.

© GC Images Mark on set

"No bald cap for me; we go all in," he told People at the time. Reflecting on the process, he explained, "There was no bald cap. I shaved the middle and left the horseshoe around the sides. [The crew] would shave the top as close to the scalp as possible every day."

Filming for Flight Risk wrapped in an intense 22-day schedule, something Mark credited to the film’s director, Mel Gibson. "He knew exactly what he wanted, which fast-tracked the filming process," Mark shared. Despite the quick turnaround, Mark confessed he was relieved to ditch the bald look soon after filming concluded.

When it comes to preparation, Mark revealed his aversion to spending time in the makeup chair, calling it one of the less enjoyable aspects of acting. "I don’t like the makeup chair. I mean, I don’t like touchups and all that stuff," he admitted.

Instead, Mark prefers immersing himself fully in his role beforehand. "For me, it’s about becoming the character. Wearing a fake wig or mustache, I always feel like it looks ridiculous."