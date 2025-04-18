Anne Hathaway's fresh new look sparks debate - see incredible photos

Anne Hathaway is no stranger to turning heads, but her latest appearance has left fans doing a double take.

The Oscar-winning actress stepped out in New York City on Thursday night for Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2025 show, looking almost impossibly radiant — and sparking a flurry of speculation about her age-defying glow.

Sitting front row at the designer’s exclusive runway presentation at the Jack Shainman Gallery in Tribeca, the 42-year-old actress looked sleek and statuesque in a minimal monochrome outfit. But it was her luminous complexion that really stole the show.

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway's fresh new look

With her hair pulled back into an ultra-tight ponytail by hairstylist Orlando Pita and her makeup, applied by celebrity favorite Kristopher Buckle, perfectly sculpted and contoured, Anne had an unmistakable red-carpet-ready glow.

As she smiled and laughed throughout the evening, fans couldn’t help but notice that her skin was nearly flawless, with not a line or wrinkle in sight.

Social media was quick to weigh in. One fan wrote, "If she's had work done, it's very very good. But let's not discount the power of the slick-back ponytail face lift."

© Getty Images Anne's pulled back pony gave her a lifted appearance

Others chimed in to credit clever makeup techniques and lighting, while some questioned whether there might be more to her youthful appearance.

Reddit was abuzz with opinions. "It’s the combo of false lashes and tight pony. She looks herself without it, this just looks like too much tension," one user noted. Another joked, "Everybody in Hollywood is Benjamin Button-ing. Annie’s on track to be a baby by 2045."

What Anne has said about plastic surgery

It’s not the first time Anne has addressed the topic of cosmetic enhancements. Back in 2008, she said, "When I was growing up, I wanted a nose job because I didn’t think my nose was good," but ultimately decided against it. "Your face needs to have character if you're going to be an actor, or you're just kind of a face," she explained.

Still, speculation aside, it’s clear that Anne is feeling more confident than ever. And with a packed schedule of high-profile film projects, it’s no wonder she’s glowing.

The actress recently wrapped filming on Verity, a thriller based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. Anne plays lead character Verity Crawford, and the film is set to hit cinemas in May 2026.

© AFP via Getty Images Anne says she prefers the natural look

She’s also been cast as Penelope in Christopher Nolan’s ambitious new adaptation of The Odyssey, starring alongside Matt Damon, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Tom Holland. That epic is expected to debut in IMAX in July 2026.

Anne’s return to two of her most popular roles, The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada, is also in the works, further cementing her status as a fan favorite with staying power.

© Variety Anne is a mom of two

Off-screen, the actress leads a quieter life. She shares two sons, Jonathan, 8, and Jack, 5, with husband Adam Shulman, a jewelry designer and co-founder of James Banks Design.

The couple, who married in 2012, are known for keeping their private life low-key, but Anne has occasionally opened up about the joys and challenges of motherhood.

"It's amazing," she said in a past interview. "Being a mom has made me more compassionate, more focused, and yes — probably a little more tired too. But I wouldn’t trade it for anything."