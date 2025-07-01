Vera Wang stuns fans with appearance at 76 in crop top and leather combo

Vera Wang has rightfully earned her place as one of the largest names in the fashion industry thanks to her knack for taking bold sartorial risks. And that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon – the designer rang in her 76th birthday in a show-stopping ensemble.

The style mogul continued her birthday celebrations in Paris dressed in an all-black ensemble that featured a high-waisted belt worn over bare skin paired with a crop top and a low-rise maxi skirt. The daring look was completed with black leather boots, a matching handbag, and large aviator sunglasses.

© Instagram Vera Wang rocked an all-black ensemble

Vera's luscious brunette locks were swept back with a black headband while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a pinch of blush and a nude lip. The 76-year-old took to Instagram to share a stunning photograph of her recent look. She captioned the post: "When shopping at PRADA in PARIS…. Avenue Montaigne …35 meters from my airconditioning…. trying to be a bit fashionyyyy."

The designer shared a carousel of snaps a few days prior that captured her intimate birthday dinner at Le Relais Plaza in Paris. Vera celebrated her milestone birthday surrounded by friends and family, with photos capturing her blowing out candles on her cake and unwrapping an array of lavish gifts – including candy, Prada homeware, caviar, and beautiful bouquets of flowers.

Vera has previously opened up about the topic of ageing and shared that she believes ageism is "so old-fashioned" and that in life, "you have to try and continue to grow in one way or another".

During an interview with BBC 100 Women in 2022, Vera declared that her "magic elixir" for staying youthful is her work. The star remains the chief creative officer of her eponymous fashion house.

"We did not have social media, and everybody did not age right before your very eyes, and everybody was not critical," she told the BBC this year. "It was really more about finding your way."

© Getty Images Vera says she has a very minimal beauty routine

Reflecting on the 1990s and 2000s, she added: "I do not see that obsession with ageing that I have felt for the last two decades."

Vera shares two adoptive daughters, Cecilia and Josephine, with her ex-husband Arthur Becker. The former couple parted ways in 2012 after 23 years of marriage. The designer told New York magazine in 2006 that she loved to "put together looks" with her two daughters and show them the value of luxury garments.

Recent looks

© Getty Images Ethereal look

© Getty Images Chic in black

© Getty Images Pink glitter

© Getty Images Met Gala