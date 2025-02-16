Vera Wang, 75, showcases her incredibly youthful looks in daring strapless cut-out gown

Vera Wang made a breathtaking appearance at the 2025 BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday, turning heads in a striking strapless gown that showcased her timeless elegance.

The legendary fashion designer, 75, looked as effortlessly glamorous as ever as she graced the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall, proving once again that age is just a number.

The iconic designer twirled in front of the cameras, giving onlookers a full view of her show-stopping ensemble.

The dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with a nude panel that added a daring edge to the otherwise ethereal white silk maxi skirt.

While the gown exuded classic Hollywood glamour, Vera put her signature twist on the look by layering it with a black leather jacket and a pair of statement square sunglasses.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Vera Wang attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

She arrived at the star-studded event wearing the full ensemble, before slipping off her oversized jacket to pose confidently for the cameras, her radiant smile matching the sparkle of the dazzling award night ahead.

Known for her exquisite bridal designs and unparalleled sense of style, Vera has become just as much of a fashion icon as the celebrities who wear her gowns.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Vera looks incredible at 75

But while her couture creations continue to captivate the industry, it’s her seemingly ageless beauty that has left fans in awe in recent years.

The designer, who proudly told Page Six Style that she is “75-and-a-quarter” years old, revealed that her skincare routine is surprisingly simple.

"I’m pretty minimal, I have to say," she admitted. "Maybe it’s because I’m Asian, but I’ve always been pretty minimal. Soap, some cleanser, but I don’t do 18 steps! I know that’s the thing to do now, but it’s never been a part of my regime."

© Getty Images Vera says she has a very minimal beauty routine

Despite being praised for her youthful looks, Vera has a refreshingly relaxed attitude toward aging. "I don’t know what 75 should feel like. I don’t feel like I did when I was 20," she confessed. "I'm sort of very balanced in terms of my health, hopefully. I work very hard at that—towards mental health as well as physical health—so those are important things."

In recent years, the designer has become a social media sensation, frequently making headlines for her edgy outfits and bikini snaps that have led fans to jokingly accuse her of "aging backwards." But while many may be stunned by her youthful glow, Vera insists that the key to her ageless beauty isn’t an elaborate skincare routine—it’s getting enough sleep.

"Sleep is very important," she emphasized. "Minimum, eight hours a night. I don’t feel healthy unless I get eight."

© Getty Images Vera swears by the power of sleep

And while many in the fashion industry swear by ultra-strict diets, Vera is refreshingly honest about her love for indulgent treats. She has famously spoken about her relaxed approach to food, which includes everything from fast food to sweet treats and even a little vodka.

"I have my own vodka [line] and I don’t do Dunkin’ Donuts every day, but I’m not that rigid about food, period," she explained. She went on to reveal that Big Macs are often on the menu at her office. "I think I like it because it’s simple. I don’t have to think about it, and I think if you’re very, very busy and you have a very full schedule, there are certain things during the day [you can have] that are just easier."

Her love of Dunkin’ Donuts is another thing she’s not afraid to embrace. "I wouldn’t say donuts every day, but I love Dunkin’ Donuts. It’s very American, that’s how I feel."