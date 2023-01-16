Janelle Monae wows in sheer figure-hugging black dress The star was at the Critics' Choice Awards

Janelle Monáe dazzled everyone at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday evening in a sheer black gown with cutouts.

The actor and singer's Vera Wang dress gave her a stylish and elegant silhouette with its high halter neck, figure-hugging cut, and medium-length train. Walking the carpet with confidence as always, Janelle turned heads thanks to the gown's delicate sheer fabric and bold cutouts which shaped her hips.

WATCH: Another of Janelle wonderful looks

Janelle was not the only Glass Onion star making an impression at Sunday night's awards, Kate Hudson also amazed in a revealing silver dress. Long, sparkly and sheer dresses were the look to go for, as HELLO!'s round up of all the best dressed stars from the evening goes to show.

Janelle is no stranger to wowing fans on the red carpet. Over the last few years, the non-binary icon has regularly topped best dressed lists thanks to her creative and glamourous choices for both dresses and suits.

Janelle looked amazing in her Vera Wang dress

But the 37-year-old was not just dishing out amazing looks this Sunday evening. The Glass Onion, Hidden Figures and Moonlight star was presented with the SeeHer award at the Los Angeles-based awards show.

After accepting the award, Janelle gave an inspiring speech based on her journey from low-confidence and a working-class upbringing to dazzling at red carpets and awards shows.

Janelle impressed with her speech as well as look on Sunday

"I've tried to make an effort in my work whether it's storytelling through music, through film, through TV, through fashion, through literature; to highlight the ones who have been pushed to the margins of society, who've been outcast or relegated to the other," the multi-talented star said.

She continued: "I keep this glimmer of hope in my heart that when someone meets a character like the ones I've had an opportunity to play, [they]'ll be more empathetic to their experience… want to be more like them, want to be more kind, less judgmental, and more eager to advocate for them."

