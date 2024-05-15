Elizabeth Hurley wows in pink gown as she leads star-studded BCRF red carpet

The ever-elegant Elizabeth Hurley turned heads at the glamorous 2024 Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party in New York City. Held at the resplendent Glasshouse on a serene Tuesday evening, the event was a vibrant celebration of life, love, and relentless hope in the fight against breast cancer.

Elizabeth, at 58, was the epitome of grace in a figure-hugging pink dress that accentuated her ageless physique with its ruched detailing.

The ensemble was brought to life with sparkling silver rhinestone accents on the front and cuffs, adding a touch of dazzle to her already radiant appearance. Known for her commitment to breast cancer awareness, Elizabeth hosted the evening’s festivities, embodying both the spirit and the message of the event with her poised and heartfelt presence.

The Gossip Girl alum paired her stunning dress with open-toed pink heels, adhering flawlessly to the night's pink theme. Her hair fell in elegant waves past her shoulders, perfectly framing her face, which was adorned with a subtle yet striking makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty. Large, glittering silver earrings and a nuanced touch of pink blush completed her look, ensuring she was nothing short of breathtaking.

During the event, Elizabeth shared her reflections with HELLO! on the dual nature of such gatherings: "I think any event like this is a bittersweet event in a way, because it's amazing that people are here to give their time, to give their money, to help pay for more research, but a lot of people here have experienced a lot of sadness themselves with breast cancer," she explained.

© Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Elizabeth Hurley Elizabeth, at 58, was the epitome of grace in a figure-hugging pink dress that accentuated her ageless physique with its ruched detailing.



© Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Karlie Kloss Among the distinguished guests was Karlie Kloss, who appeared effortlessly chic in a rosy pink satin dress complemented by a stylishly tied blazer. Her minimal accessories allowed her natural beauty to shine, perfectly encapsulating the evening's theme of understated elegance.

© Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Carolyn Murphy Carolyn Murphy exuded elegance in a strapless, cream-colored midi dress featuring a corset-styled bodice that highlighted her timeless beauty.