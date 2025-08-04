I write about fashion for a living - here's 5 ways to nail timeless First Lady fashion

No matter your political stance, admiration for the outfits that the First Ladies wear is something we can all get on board with.

The current First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has a timeless sense of style, just like many First Ladies before her, including Michelle Obama.

As a fashion editor, style commentary is my forte, and it's what I do daily. I've been writing about fashion for 16 years now, and have picked up some invaluable dressing skills for wearing your outfits most elegantly, just like the First Ladies.

Keen to steal the First Ladies' style? It's more affordable than you might think.

© Getty Images 1. Keep it simple Simplicity is key. Try not to go for fussy details like corsages, zany colours, clashing patterns or trends of the day (Labubus are a no-go, for instance!) Opt for tailored items with a pristine finish and block colour options that are ironed perfectly and fit your body well. Minimalism is always a quick way to look elegant. A simple pressed pair of tailored trousers or a streamlined pencil skirt, plus a chic blazer, are timeless and give an elevated stance.

© Getty Images 2. Go for high quality Try and select items that are made from well-made fabrics. We're talking tweed, cotton, and soft finishings that aren't mass-produced and wash well. Clothes like this stand the test of time and don't have to be expensive; Marks & Spencer has many items like this. Also, vintage shopping is a must - you can find second-hand items from high-end designers for a fraction of the price. You can then incorporate these pieces into your existing wardrobe for a guaranteed First Lady look.

© Bettmann Archive 3. Select timeless pieces When updating your wardrobe, try to opt for items you will be wearing 20 years from now. We know that tailoring is king, but even a sleek denim dress, ballet pump shoes, a top-handled sleek black bag, and consistently trending prints like polka dots or Breton stripes work well and look refined as soon as you step out in them.

© Getty Images 4. Avoid 'too much' of anything There's nothing wrong with putting your own unique stamp on things, be it jewellery or handbags, and even makeup. Just pare it back a little. If you love blinging up your look, don't go for statement earrings, rings and necklaces. Pick one. If you have an eye-catching bag, don't also match that with your shoes. Experimenting with makeup is wonderful, but just make sure you don't go overboard. Everything in moderation is more chic.

