Michelle Obama sends message of 'power' after addressing marriage to Barack

Michele Obama looked beautiful earlier this week as she chatted to Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, as she filmed a TV show with the star.

We adored Michelle's super chic look, which consisted of a double-breasted jacket by Alexander McQueen, with wide lapels, prominent shoulder pads, and matching sleek trousers. She wore her dazzling hair up high in a plait, and immaculate makeup highlighted her pretty features. We also love the pop of colour in the form of her pastel green nails.

Mother-of-two Michelle's suit is of the power variety - it projects confidence and poise, while the color black is associated with power and elegance.

© Getty Images Former First Lady Michelle Obama wore a stunning power suit by Alexander McQueen at Matriarch - An Evening with Tina Knowles

Perhaps Michelle's choosing this suit was a way of sending a message through fashion, amid the former First Lady not attending two major events alongside her husband. Rumor mills have been speculating on a divorce between the pair ever since.

© Getty Images Tina Knowles discusses her memoir, "Matriarch" with Michelle Obama

Michelle has dispelled these rumors - most recently on The Diary of a CEO podcast, saying: "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it."

The former First Lady also appeared on the Work in Progress podcast with actress Sophia Bush, quipping: "As women, I think we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were, you know, they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing," she said on the show.

Michelle's fashion

Although the 61-year-old always looks stylish, fashion isn't at the forefront of her mind. She previously remarked to Elle: "It seemed that my clothes mattered more to people than anything I had to say. In London, I’d stepped offstage after having been moved to tears while speaking to the girls at the Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School, only to learn that the first question directed to one of my staffers by a reporter had been “Who made her dress?”

© Getty Images Michelle has always been so chic

Michelle quickly realised this became her superpower, adding: "This stuff got me down, but I tried to reframe it as an opportunity to learn, to use what power I could find inside a situation I’d never have chosen for myself. If people flipped through a magazine primarily to see the clothes I was wearing, I hoped they’d also see the military spouse standing next to me or read what I had to say about children’s health."