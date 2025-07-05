Melania Trump looks incredibly chic as she makes surprise hospital visit

Melania Trump made a rare public appearance this week, stepping out in style for a heartwarming visit to Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C.

Dressed in classic summer elegance, the First Lady brought cheer, charm, and a touch of patriotism as she spent the morning with young patients ahead of America's Independence Day celebrations.

Melania, 55, looked radiant in a pleated black-and-white polka dot blouse, which she neatly tucked into a cream, knee-length skirt. Her signature poise was on full display, but it was her footwear that stole the show, a pair of cream Roger Vivier ballerina flats, complete with the designer’s iconic silver buckle detail.

© AFP via Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump holds teddy bears for children as she arrives during a visit at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC

The $881 shoes added a luxe yet understated flair to her outfit, perfect for a sunny hospital visit filled with smiles and storytelling.

Greeting children and their families with a warm hug and a teddy bear in hand, each one clutching a miniature American flag, Melania was clearly in her element. The moment, captured in candid snapshots, saw the former First Lady sitting beside patients, chatting, laughing, and even getting creative with some arts and crafts. At one point, she joined in painting rocks and making red, white and blue-themed decorations with the kids.

© AFP via Getty Images Melania looked chic in her outfit

"I don’t play golf," Melania joked with a chuckle when asked whether she shared her husband’s well-known passion for the sport.

Her light-hearted humour put everyone at ease as she mingled in the hospital’s Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, accompanied by Children’s National Hospital President and CEO Michelle Riley-Brown.

© Getty Images Melania Trump, accompanied by Children's National Hospital President and CEO Michelle Riley-Brown (L), poses for a photograph with children in the the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at Children's National Hospital

As a longstanding tradition among First Ladies, visits to the children’s hospital have been a staple of the role. Melania followed in the footsteps of her predecessors, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, and made frequent visits during her husband’s presidency, particularly at Christmastime.

In 2020, she made headlines for removing her mask while reading a festive story to the children, a gesture that drew criticism given the hospital’s then-strict COVID-19 protocols.

Melania took the time to personally invite the children and their families to the White House’s grand 250th Independence Day celebration, set for July 4, 2026. She spoke excitedly of the plans, from a spectacular fireworks display to F14 jet flyovers, painting a picture of an unforgettable experience.

"This holiday is a chance to reflect on the freedoms we cherish and the joy of coming together as a nation," she said during her visit. "It is always the children who inspire me the most."

© AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump speaks at the Military Family Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2025 as Melania Trump looks on

Later in the day, she was expected to join Donald Trump at the White House for a deeply meaningful meeting with Edan Alexander, the Israeli-American hostage recently freed after 584 days in Gaza. The young man’s release in May, described as a "good will gesture" by the group holding him, marked a significant diplomatic moment, and Melania’s presence at the meeting reinforced her commitment to family and humanitarian causes.

On Friday, Melania and the former President hosted a military picnic on the South Lawn, followed by a fireworks viewing in the evening. The event was attended by service members and their families, many of whom Melania has met through her past initiatives in support of military communities.