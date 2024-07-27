Kamala Harris' fashion must-have is from Hillary Clinton - and it's not the power suit

Kamala Harris has had a very busy few weeks since it was announced she will be running for President after Joe Biden stepped down. It's been non-stop for the Democratic candidate and we have been following her campaign religiously. Although what she wears isn't of importance, we happen to think the politician is a very well-dressed woman indeed and we rate her style.

The 59-year-old's professional wardrobe often includes an expertly-cut trouser suit in a variety of stylish shades. One of her most famous sets comes from esteemed designer Carolina Herrera, which she rocked in 2020.

© Getty Vice President Kamala Harris wearing a suit by Carolina Herrera in 2020

This has fast become her uniform and we've loved every style she's sported - in particular a suit in powder blue and her deep purple two-piece she sported earlier this week.

© Getty Former U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris back in May

But one item she always seems to pair the suit with is a stunning statement necklace, be it made from pearls or classic gemstones. It adds a bit of sparkle to the mix and makes a powerful statement.

We wonder whether she has taken inspiration from Hillary Clinton, who was famously in the running for presidency back in 2016?

© Getty Hillary wearing a red suit and necklace in 2003

Hillary, who is married to former US president Bill, famously made the 'pantsuit' a vibe and had every colour you can think of.

© Getty Hillary rocking a black suit and necklace in 2009

She too, always accessorised with a bold necklace, so perhaps Kamala is going for this combination, too.

Kamala for president

President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the race last week.

© Getty King Charles III with Joe Biden in 2023

The US general election takes place in November. If Kamala takes the lead and defeats Trump, she will be inaugurated as President on January 20, 2025, and will be the first woman to take this role. Kamala, who is married to lawyer Douglas Emhoff, criticised Donald Trump on Monday, who she says "wants to take us backward to a time before many of our fellow Americans had freedoms and rights".

She recently told supporters that wishes for a "brighter future that makes room for all Americans".