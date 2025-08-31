Paris Jackson leads the best dressed at the aMFAR Gala 2025 in Venice

The 2025 amfAR Gala in Venice drew a constellation of stars to the blue carpet at the historic San Clemente Palace. As always, the evening saw the best of haute couture, dramatic silhouettes, and fearless style choices. Here's HELLO!'s roundup of the evening's most captivating looks led by Paris Jackson, who embodied bohemian glamour with a couture twist.
Paris Jackson
The King of Pop's daughter turned heads in a flowing pleated gown that fused earthy tones of mustard, aubergine, and espresso in a dreamy ombré print. The cape-style dress was paired with tousled blonde waves and minimal accessories completing her ethereal look.
Ava Max
The singer-songwriter made a striking entrance in a deep crimson strapless ball gown featuring a sculpted sweetheart neckline and exaggerated bubble skirt. The structured volume of the dress contrasted beautifully with her sleek platinum hair and black platform heels. A touch of sparkle at the neck and bold red lips completed her modern princess look with a punk-rock edge.
Sofia Resing
The model delivered an architectural moment in a lemon-hued gown with illusion mesh panels and a plunging neckline. The thigh-high slit, ruched bodice, and feathered clutch added layers of flirtation to the otherwise refined silhouette. With her hair slicked back and strappy heels to elongate her legs, she epitomized red carpet sensuality with a minimalist flair.
Leonie Hanne
The fashion influencer brought runway drama in a sculpted white halter gown with strategic cutouts and gathered draping that framed her figure like a Grecian statue. The asymmetrical lines and flowing train gave the look movement and elegance, while her icy blonde updo and diamond choker added classic sophistication.
Sofia Carson
The Purple Hearts actress channeled vintage glamour in a blush-toned lace gown adorned with intricate floral embroidery and beading. The off-the-shoulder puff sleeves and fitted silhouette brought a regal, almost fairy-tale quality to her appearance. With her hair swept into a chic side-parted updo and dangling crystal earrings, her look was straight out of a Renaissance painting.
Halsey
The singer stunned in a gothic lace corset gown in midnight blue, complete with sheer detailing, a feathered hip accent, and bold jewelry. Her short, jet-black bob and crimson manicure elevated the vintage-inspired silhouette with sharp, contemporary styling. Fierce and theatrical, this was a daring fashion statement only Halsey could pull off.
