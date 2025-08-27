Victoria Beckham's lace corset and sheer skirt is Venice Film Festival's most forgotten look

Victoria Beckham is a familiar face at worldwide fashion events, as she leans into the success of her eponymous label, but she has often chosen to swerve recent film festivals. As the Venice Film Festival kicks off, many of the Spice Girls fans will remain hopeful they'll see her grace the red carpet alongside the likes of Amal Clooney and Heidi Klum, who have already been pictured attending the event this year.

In the meantime, we're casting our eye back to 2006, when she stepped out in one of the most incredible looks from the event that has largely been forgotten over the past two decades.

© Getty Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attended the 63rd International Venice Film Festival in 2006

In true Posh Spice style, Victoria chose a little black dress, amping up the glamour in a lace, strapless corset and a ballerina-style midi skirt. The tiered, tulle skirt had a sheer section at one hip that displayed her underwear, while an asymmetrical, beaded section was draped across her other hip.

Strappy black heels and her long bob with blonde highlights completed her noughties get-up, complementing her husband David Beckham's all-black suit and oversized satin tie.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Victoria Beckham's style evolution over the years

VB's style history

© Getty Victoria Beckham has always experimented with her style

Starting off her career as the sleek and minimal member of the Spice Girls, VB has never been shy about her fashion choices. Her style experimentation has included tiny mini shorts, zebra bodycon dresses, skyscraper heels, and all-leather looks, but she has since settled into a more refined, elegant style.

Now, her wardrobe is filled with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, cinched jackets and flattering slip dresses. However, Victoria, who shares Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper with her husband David, continues to look back at her fashion with fond memories and no regrets.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham doesn't regret any of her past fashion

"I look at everything as good at the time and part of a journey that has brought me to where I am now. I don’t cringe at many pictures, to be honest. Would I wear a Burberry bandana these days? Absolutely not! But at the time it felt right", she told Glamour.

Stern expression

In the throwback photos from 2006, Victoria is once again sporting her trademark stern expression, which she recently revealed was in part due to her carefully curated image.

© Getty Images The former Spice Girl is known for her stern expression

"I want to be honest. In the past, I’ve probably hidden behind my armor," Victoria previously told Glamour. "The not smiling publicly, for instance. There’s less of that now," she added.

HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe described Victoria's pout as "iconic". She said: "She's been loyal to not smiling for the entire duration of her time in the public eye. Keeping that level of seriousness takes quite the effort," adding that it’s a calculated business move, too.

"Victoria entered the world of high fashion around a decade ago, and fashion circles, particularly high-end ones, are known to be much more serious than the world of music. VB not smiling is a nod to her stylish place in the fashion world and is the reason she comically (but truthfully) uttered the iconic words: 'Fashion stole my smile'."