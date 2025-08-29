Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Julia Roberts channels royal style in Venice wearing Princess Kate’s fave $30 Superga sneakers
Subscribe
Julia Roberts channels royal style in Venice wearing Princess Kate’s fave $30 Superga sneakers

Julia Roberts channels royal style in Venice wearing Princess Kate’s fave $30 sneakers

Julia Roberts and Princess Kate both have beaming smiles, but they also share a love of the same affordable Superga sneakers

Julia Roberts wearing navy superga cotu tennis shoes sneakers in Venice© Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Venice Film Festival might be known for its red carpets and flashbulb-ready glamour, but Julia Roberts has given us a masterclass in effortless, star-powered cool — and she did it in sneakers. The Oscar-winning actress was photographed arriving at Venice Film Festival this week looking every inch the Hollywood icon, but with a refreshing twist. Eschewing the expected stilettos or designer loafers, Roberts opted for a pair of classic navy Superga 2750 Cotu sneakers, the same style famously worn by none other than Princess Kate.

Yes, you read that right. Julia Roberts — America's sweetheart — just stepped into royal-approved territory. The Superga 2750 Cotu, affectionately dubbed fashion’s trainer of choice, is no stranger to the spotlight. With its timeless understated design, these have been the go-to for style icons across decades. First launched in 1911, the Italian brand has remained a wardrobe staple thanks to its premium canvas upper and vulcanised gum sole — offering the perfect marriage of comfort and cool.

Julia paired the navy sneakers with a highly desired Celine 'Smiley' bag - the whole look screamed 'movie star on the move'. 

Julia Roberts wearing Superga navy sneakers arriving into Venice ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025© Getty Images

Of course, the royal connection adds extra shine to Julia’s already radiant choice. The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of Superga, often seen in her own pair of 2750 Cotus at more relaxed royal engagements, garden parties, and even charity sporting events. Kate’s fondness for the heritage brand brought it into the mainstream fashion consciousness, proving that sneakers can be both regal and relaxed.

Princess Kate wearing pink M&S trousers and Superga trainers © Getty Images
Princess Kate wore Superga for a 2020 parenting event in London

Julia’s decision to step out in the same style sends a clear message: timeless pieces transcend trends - and they transcend borders, too. From the palace to Venice, the Superga 2750 is having a major moment, again.

EXACT MATCH: Navy Cotu Sneakers

Navy superga cotu © Superga

$30 (SAVE 6%) AT AMAZON US

£26 (SAVE 48%) AT AMAZON UK

Whether you’re a royal, a movie star, or just a woman who values style with substance, the 2750 Cotu is a reminder that great fashion doesn't always have to shout. This year, the humble canvas tennis shoe has never looked more red carpet ready.

How to style Julia's Superga pumps

The beauty of a pair of Superga sneakers is that they go with everything - but I would steer clear of activewear. We've seen Kate wear her Superga sneakers with shorts, skinny jeans, wide-leg trousers, culottes, and even summer maxi dresses, not forgetting her smart-casual suits. I can see why Julia wore hers for traveling in as they're so versatile for a compact travel edit. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Shopping
See more
Read More