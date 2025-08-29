Julia Roberts channels royal style in Venice wearing Princess Kate’s fave $30 sneakers

Venice Film Festival might be known for its red carpets and flashbulb-ready glamour, but Julia Roberts has given us a masterclass in effortless, star-powered cool — and she did it in sneakers. The Oscar-winning actress was photographed arriving at Venice Film Festival this week looking every inch the Hollywood icon, but with a refreshing twist. Eschewing the expected stilettos or designer loafers, Roberts opted for a pair of classic navy Superga 2750 Cotu sneakers, the same style famously worn by none other than Princess Kate.

Yes, you read that right. Julia Roberts — America's sweetheart — just stepped into royal-approved territory. The Superga 2750 Cotu, affectionately dubbed fashion’s trainer of choice, is no stranger to the spotlight. With its timeless understated design, these have been the go-to for style icons across decades. First launched in 1911, the Italian brand has remained a wardrobe staple thanks to its premium canvas upper and vulcanised gum sole — offering the perfect marriage of comfort and cool.

Julia paired the navy sneakers with a highly desired Celine 'Smiley' bag - the whole look screamed 'movie star on the move'.

© Getty Images

Of course, the royal connection adds extra shine to Julia’s already radiant choice. The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of Superga, often seen in her own pair of 2750 Cotus at more relaxed royal engagements, garden parties, and even charity sporting events. Kate’s fondness for the heritage brand brought it into the mainstream fashion consciousness, proving that sneakers can be both regal and relaxed.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wore Superga for a 2020 parenting event in London

Julia’s decision to step out in the same style sends a clear message: timeless pieces transcend trends - and they transcend borders, too. From the palace to Venice, the Superga 2750 is having a major moment, again.

Whether you’re a royal, a movie star, or just a woman who values style with substance, the 2750 Cotu is a reminder that great fashion doesn't always have to shout. This year, the humble canvas tennis shoe has never looked more red carpet ready.

How to style Julia's Superga pumps

The beauty of a pair of Superga sneakers is that they go with everything - but I would steer clear of activewear. We've seen Kate wear her Superga sneakers with shorts, skinny jeans, wide-leg trousers, culottes, and even summer maxi dresses, not forgetting her smart-casual suits. I can see why Julia wore hers for traveling in as they're so versatile for a compact travel edit.