Paris Jackson shows off sculpted physique in figure-hugging dress

When it comes to commanding the red carpet, Paris Jackson has become something of a seasoned pro. The 27-year-old is currently in Venice for the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, and if her appearance on Thursday is anything to go by, she’s set to deliver a week-long showcase of show-stopping gowns. The evening saw star-studded guests gather together for a glamorous dinner hosted by Tom Ford at Palazzo Contarini Polignac. Paris was joined by the likes of Noomi Rapace and Tilda Swinton, who were photographed arriving via boats on the canal.

Paris looked incredible in a glitzy purple gown that featured long sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette that contoured every inch of her body. The gown was embellished with intricate sequins, while the singer accessorized with a sparkly gold clutch and Louboutin heels. Paris styled her luscious blonde locks into bombshell curls while her makeup exuded soft glamour courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© Getty Images for Tom Ford Paris Jackson oozed chic in a glitzy purple gown

© Getty Images for Tom Ford Paris attended the Tom Ford "Black Orchid Reserve" Private Event

Style agenda

During an interview with Vogue back in 2022, Paris opened up about her fashion philosophy and revealed that she is often drawn to a darker, grungier aesthetic. "I wasn’t allowed to wear make-up growing up. I was homeschooled for a long time," she shared.

"So then, when I started going to regular school, I would borrow my friends’ makeup, and then take it off before I went home. I probably cared more about what my brothers were doing, though. So like, Hot Wheels, or Lego, that was kind of the go-to."

She continued: "I’ve always been drawn to a dark, grunge look, even from a young age. "I always had this image in my head, probably [from] when I was seven years old, I remember going to the Middle East and being like, 'When I get older, I’m gonna have black hair with red streaks.'"

© Corbis via Getty Images Paris leans towards grungier aesthetics

However, the star "was raised with the idea that beauty comes from the inside". "You can find the most attractive-looking person, but if they have an ugly heart, they’re ugly," she said. She continued: "Because I started working on myself, I started practising affirmations and developing a strong spiritual life. And that is what led to loving myself and feeling beautiful. I started working on the inside first. I think if I worked on the outside, I would just stay on the outside."

Break up

© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva The couple called off their engagement

Paris's appearance in Venice comes shortly after she announced her separation from her fiancé, Justin Long, last month. The model took to X to respond to an article that published pictures of her walking in the street as tears ran down her face. The star clarified that "those are breakup tears," and called out the publication for "reaching" to find a story.

The former couple announced their engagement back in December 2024 and first met backstage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022.