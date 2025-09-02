Nelly Furtado showcases curves in dangerously short mini dress

Nelly Furtado put her curves front and center when she performed at the Superbloom Festival in Germany over the weekend. The 46-year-old looked incredible in a pinstripe mini dress that was daringly short and gave fans a peek at her derriere. The mini length showcased Nelly's curvaceous legs, and the addition of a chunky belt nipped in her waist for an hourglass look. The "Maneater" singer wore her raven, jaw-length locks down and poker straight, accessorizing with stacks of necklaces and black biker boots.

Earlier this year, Nelly took to social media to convey an important message of body positivity, having faced some criticism online for her new look. She shared an inspiring message with fans about discovering a deeper sense of self-love while posing in an orange bikini. "This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within," she wrote.

Addressing speculation that she has had surgical help to maintain her youthful appearance, she explained: "I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently." She also clarified that she has never had face or lip injections or fillers. Instead, Nelly credited her youthful glow to an old-school skincare routine.

"I have a loving, old-school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from, and I started that when I was 20," she shared. She then revealed the beauty tricks used behind the scenes of photo shoots and red carpet appearances. "The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back," she explained.

"Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots, my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin, and makeup more lift. Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to create different silhouettes. Body makeup can also sometimes be contoured to achieve a certain look." Her final message for the new year was one of empowerment and self-acceptance.

"My New Year's message for 2025 is: express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality, and know that it's perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror. And it's also OK to want something different. We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs."

In November, Nelly admitted that since she hit her forties, she has been feeling more confident than ever. Appearing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer revealed that her confidence stems from being able to work on her "inner life." She said: "I feel super happy with myself, even when I get criticised. You know yourself [in your forties], even my thirties seem a lifetime ago."

She added: "I'll be 46 soon, and it's a new beginning for me. It's a very fun time in my life." Sharing the positive side of midlife, Nelly continued: "I feel most confident now, I had the forties glow-up. I just feel like me, I had time to work on my inner life, the things you don't have time to do when you're busy, like journaling and go to therapy."