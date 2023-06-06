Nelly Furtado pours her curves into skintight latex dress that will turn your head

Nelly Furtado is in her element after making her long-awaited return to music with her new single, Eat Your Man.

The 44-year-old has been busy promoting her comeback and on Tuesday she gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a photoshoot – and she looked phenomenal in a dark gray latex dress.

Nelly shared a clip on her Instagram Stories which saw her posing in front of a white backdrop in the skintight, strapless dress, which boasted a sweetheart neckline, midi length, and figure-hugging silhouette.

Last month, Nelly posed for her first photoshoot in six years for Fault Magazine, and in the accompanying interview she discussed recording new music, and personal struggles, including her recent diagnosis of ADHD (Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), a neurodevelopmental condition which affects the individual's ability to retain attention and controlling impulsive behaviors.

"I just got diagnosed with ADHD in the last 18 months of my life," Nelly shared. "I believe I've had it my whole life, but playing instruments six days a week as a kid kept me in check.

"So now I've been using choreography and getting in the dance studio as a natural way of dealing with my ADHD. I find the discipline really helps my brain. The good news is I'm getting to know my brain really well. I love talking about it, so I'm hoping to share my experience with people and have conversations about it."

When asked whether it felt harder learning of the condition in her 40s as opposed to her childhood, when most are usually diagnosed, she looked at it positively. "I do have the inattentive type of ADHD, not the hyperactive kind," she explained, calling it a "blessing" that she hadn't been diagnosed earlier in her life.

"Because I think I'm mature enough now to not be overly dramatic about it and just deal with it and find solutions rather than dwell on the emotional side of it."

The pop superstar also announced that she was ready to make her big return to music, with her last release being 2018's 'Sticks and Stones' and her last album being 2017's The Ride.

She discussed her new collaboration with Australian house producer Dom Dolla, saying: "Dom really taught me to go back to that truth of just feeling good and finding the soul in the music."

The Portuguese singer also gushed about the EDM world and how they weren't concerned about creating a "pop smash" and more with making music that people could enjoy and dance to.

The 'Say It Right' hitmaker revealed: "I have so much music. I've recorded a hundred songs in the last 18 months, and I'm so excited to bring people new music."

