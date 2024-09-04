Naomi Campbell disguises mystery bandages beneath rippling slip dress during runway show

Naomi Campbell was the definition of 'the show must go on' as she attended Harlem's Fashion Row show at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, despite sporting a mystery knee injury.

The supermodel, 54, exuded effortless glamour in an elegant cowl-neck slip dress that rippled down her feminine silhouette. She paired her monochrome look with pointed-toe slingbacks, black beaded bracelets and delicate silver jewellery.

Naomi's glossy black hair fell to her waist as she rocked her usual glowy makeup look consisting of feline eyes, a rosy blush and a hydrated, all over glow.

© Theo Wargo Naomi Campbell enchanted in an all-black outfit

As all eyes fell on the British star when she graced the runway's front row, however, attention was drawn to her right leg.

Naomi wore a bandage tightly wrapped around her knee and lower thigh. Her dramatic thigh-split skirt gave a full view of the model's injury, which she is yet to speak out about.

© Theo Wargo Naomi sported a bandage on her right knee

Other photographs of the nineties muse revealed the corner of a plaster on her chest, which peeked out from behind the neckline of her rippling dress.

© Theo Wargo Naomi appeared to wear a plasted on her chest

Despite her ailments, Naomi appeared gracious and glowing as she proudly accepted the Icon of the Year award at the star-studded event.

Naomi's private life

September will no doubt be a whirlwind month for modelling royalty Naomi. With the world's four major Fashion Weeks already underway, fashion's busiest month happens to fall at the same time her eldest child, her daughter, is due to start full time education.

Naomi has remained extremely private about her two young children - whom she has not yet shared the names of - and has only shared photographs of them twice. In June 2024, Naomi confirmed she had welcomed both of her children via surrogate.

© Instagram Naomi Campbell shared a rare photo with her two children this summer

"I did," she told The Times when quizzed about the mystery surrounding their conception.

"My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future," the former Making The Cut judge added. "I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."

© Instagram The supermodel has described motherhood as the greatest blessing

Describing her kids as her "biggest blessing", she told Harper’s BAZAAR that she's never felt happier since becoming a mother after 50.

"It’s the biggest joy. The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother. I learn a lot each day. They’re good kids," she said.

