Susan Lucci's appearance in tiny dress at 78 has fans saying the same thing

Susan Lucci certainly knows how to make an entrance, and her latest appearance had fans doing a double-take.

The All My Children alum, 78, looked incredible at the Heart of New York City Gala put on by the American Heart Association.

Lady in red

Susan wore a sparkly red, strapless, knee-length dress that hugged her petite physique and highlighted her tiny waist.

The beloved soap star styled her toasted-almond locks into bouncy waves, while her makeup exuded glamour with a soft, smoky eye and glossy lips.

© Instagram Susan looked gorgeous in her red dress

Susan shared two photos on Instagram to celebrate the evening. One featured her with dancers, which she captioned: "With the amazing dancers at The Heart of NY at Chelsea Piers tonight!!!

"Monumental evening, full of heart and gratitude—and filling the enormous venue with such good and generous supporters!!!"

Another photo showed her posing with nutritionist Joy Bauer, who also wore red. "With the dynamic Joy Bauer MC of the big AHA event at Chelsea Piers tonight in NYC!!!" Susan wrote.

© Instagram Fans were floored by Susan's age-defying beauty

However, it wasn't Susan's outfit that had fans talking, but her age-defying beauty instead.

"Ohhh, Susan stunning as always, especially in red. Ageless beauty," one follower commented. A second said: "Ageless and beautiful."

A third added: "Beautiful Queen Susan Lucci. Breathtakingly gorgeous. Ageless beauty looking better with every year."

© Getty Images Susan is a big fan of Pilates

Beauty secrets

Last June, Susan told HELLO! her favorite beauty secrets that help maintain her youthful appearance.

She shared: "I start the day with coffee – and drink hot water and lemon afterwards all day through! My diet is basically The Mediterranean diet, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish! Lastly, I do a Pilates workout almost every morning!"

It is not unusual to see the star donning a red dress as she often wears the color to represent the heart charities she is a spokesperson for.

© Getty Images for The American He Susan often wears red to represent the charity

In January, she attended The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert wearing a shimmering floor-length gown that featured a criss-cross halterneck with a figure-hugging silhouette.

The eye-catching number was cinched at the waist by an additional layer of fabric, while the entire garment was embellished in cascading scarlet sequins.

Susan's charitable affiliation followed on from her own health scare in 2022 when she experienced shortness of breath along with chest and jaw pain, but despite her previous history, she was reluctant to call a doctor.

© Getty Images Susan underwent heart surgery in 2022

In an interview with People, she said: "I couldn't believe it. And after telling women for three years to not be afraid to call the doctor and to put themselves on their to-do list, I reverted back to all those things."

The medical team later concluded that the star has an 80 per cent artery blockage caused by her increased cholesterol. After she was admitted to the cardiac catheterization lab, Susan underwent stent heart surgery to open the blockage.

A few months later, Susan shared with People: "I'm doing really well. I always keep an eye on myself, what's going on." She added that her recovery is "so far, so good".