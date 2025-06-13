Debbie Gibson, 54, showcases incredibly toned legs in sparkly mini dress during star-studded NYC night out

Debbie Gibson has a fabulous fashion sense and ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out in New York City on Thursday June 12.

The singer pulled out all the stops in a strappy mini dress embellished with giant sequins, which was teamed with a pair of metallic gold heels.

Debbie wore her blond hair down in a side parting, and opted for a natural makeup-look with a glowy base and smokey eye.

© Getty Images for Songwriters Hal Debbie Gibson looked fabulous in a sequin mini dress at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Debbie was performing at the star-studded event, which took place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in midtown Manhattan. Inductees included George Clinton, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers, Ashley Gorley, Rodney 'Darkchild' Jerkins, Mike Love, and Tony Macaulay.

Debbie is a huge fan of bright colors and often wears memorable outfits to perform. Recent fashion choices have included a vibrant green sequin jumpsuit teamed with a black cowboy hat to perform at Newstalgia Foxwoods in Connecticut, and a black lace mini dress to perform in New York.

© Getty Images for Songwriters Hal The singer opted for a natural makeup look - and her skin was glowing

Debbie always looks fabulous and is incredibly relatable when it comes to her approach to health and fitness too.

She previously told HELLO! when asked about how she looks after herself: "Here's what's so funny. I would love to tell you that I have all this willpower with food. But on the contrary. I love pizza and donuts."

© Instagram Debbie has a fabulous sense of style

That's not to say Debbie isn't mindful about what she eats, and she's careful not to overindulge after navigating a series of health concerns over the years, including Lyme disease.

She's a big fan of bone broth in particular, and told HELLO!: "I promote Dr. Kelly Anne's bone broth because I have legitimately loved bone broth my whole life. I need to find ways of not bombarding my system."

Debbie is a fan of bold colors

She continued: "Nutrition is so important to how you look, and I don't mean weight. It's about being clear. I don't eat giant plates of food because my body can't handle it. I end up with fatigue or pain or other unpleasant symptoms."

When it comes to working out, Debbie has also relaxed her attitude towards exercise. She admitted she would previously go swimming and running every morning, as she was "addicted to having the look where I looked drawn and had to have this big sweat on."

© Instagram Debbie has a fantastic figure

She then added: "But what I didn't realize then was that it was my adrenals screaming 'May-day'." While she admitted that on stage she still pushes herself to the limit, she doesn't overdo it anymore outside of work.

"I have a Peloton to use when I want to. But I do 10 or 15 mins of low-impact work. Then I walk my dog, jog, or do things which feel like they flow and fit into my life," she said.