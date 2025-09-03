Padma Lakshmi looks phenomenal in tiny string bikini to ring in 55th birthday

Padma Lakshmi knows how to make a splash. The TV star and author rang in her 55th birthday on September 1 by frolicking in the sea in a tiny, hot pink bikini. Padma looked sensational in a photo she shared on Instagram, which showed her knee-deep in the water with a huge smile on her face as she embraced the cooler temperatures in her vibrant two-piece. Her bikini featured a triangle top and coordinating bottoms that were tied together at the sides with string, highlighting her toned legs, flat stomach, and shapely waist.

Captioning the stunning photo, Padma penned: "I'm so grateful for this last year around the sun. It's been productive professionally and also very moving to watch #Littlehands start high school and continue to blossom. I'm so grateful that all of you have joined and supported me on this roller-coaster ride. Two years ago, I took a leap, and there was so much that was unknown. Would I work again? What would the future bring?"

She continued: "I've been pivoting and plotting the next phase of my life—and it's here now. As I celebrate this birthday, I'm so thankful I'm about to create a new show, all my own, with amazing people around me working hard to bring you something that's entertaining, engaging, and informative. And I'm also about to publish my 8th book. So this coming year will be full of blessings too. I couldn't have done any of this without you all cheering me on. Thank you, and happy birthday to me!"

It's not the first time fans have seen Padma in her bright pink bikini. In July, she wore the same one while posing for photos on the balcony of a beachside cottage as she vacationed in the Hamptons, and her followers were blown away by her appearance. "That lady hasn't lost her touch for decades now. Wow Padma, love it," commented one as others shared their love for the look. "Oh my God! Padma just gets better as the years go by," a second said as another fan added: "Always thought sunsets were the most beautiful sight; now I realize they are 2nd."

© Instagram Padma looked incredible in her hot pink bikini

Padma revealed in 2024 that her figure had changed since perimenopause, sharing that her breasts had become "huge," a side-effect for which she was not prepared. "Nobody told me that your boobs get huge," she told Forbes, sharing that her bra size went from 34C to 36DD. But she is still "comfortable" with her appearance and previously told HELLO! that she hopes to be "leading by example" when it comes to body acceptance.

© Instagram Padma wore the same bikini in the Hamptons in July

© Instagram Padma looks incredible every time she's wore her pink bikini

"I hope that I do as my mother did and lead by example and feel comfortable in my skin. I think that comes with age. I think that comes with a lot of talking to [my daughter]. I took her off social media, but it's all around her, and it's something I think about every day," she explained.

© Getty Images Padma wants to project body positivity to her daughter, Krishna

Padma has enjoyed several other endeavors since she left Top Chef in 2023 after 20 seasons, including starring in the Pirelli campaign in November 2024. Announcing her decision on Instagram, she said at the time: "After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave 'Top Chef.' Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food."