Khloé Kardashian stuns in risqué lingerie as she talks 'shedding' insecurities at 40

Khloé Kardashian is ready for her new era, her 40s, and the freedom that she is already feeling with her new age.

The reality star rang in her milestone 40th trip around the sun back on June 27, and though it has only been a few months, she has already declared the decade "the absolute best."

Up next, aside from a new sense of freedom, she has the release of her first-ever perfume that she has done on her own, XO Khloé, plus a forthcoming podcast, and she opened up about what her new decade means to her in a new interview with Bustle.

For her cover story with the outlet, in which she reflected on the insecurities she has shed in the past few years, Khloé, fittingly, posed in a series of stunning, risqué looks, among them a black satin lingerie set, as well as a corset that she adorned with a string of diamonds.

Commemorating her new chapter, she first shared: "I am in the best shape of my life. I'm doing new career stuff. I've only been 40 for about six months, but it's the absolute best. You don't give a [expletive] about some of the stuff you once did."

"Intentionally, at 39, I tried to close a lot of chapters. I called it shedding — shedding this decade of my 30s and this energy I wanted to leave behind," she added, and further shared: "The pandemic really made me a recluse. It made me super socially anxious once we got back to the real world."

She continued: "And for some reason I got really insecure about doing anything on my own. 'What if this failed?' There were so many negative thoughts in my head," and noted: "I've always been such a confident person, and then I went through some personal things with my relationships and a lot of them took a hit at my self-esteem."

"I don't think I really put all of it together, that it was just this perfect negative storm that festered. Because of the pandemic, you're sitting in these negative thoughts more than you would if you could have dinners or go dancing with your girlfriends or have that team around you."

Khloé then confessed: "I started being so mean to myself and I don't know where it came from. I mean, I could speculate a few areas why, but it made me sad, the person that I allowed my inner voice to be — because that's never been me."

As for who helped her get out of that, she has all of her famous siblings, and her mom Kris Jenner, to thank for it.

"It takes a village to raise a family — it takes a village just to live in this world, especially nowadays. It's so dark and so heavy. But I will say my sister Kim [Kardashian] has really held my hand through so many dark phases for me. And my mom. But Kim has really been this crusader for me," Khloé shared.

She further gushed: "I feel like she has always been holding that light at the end of the tunnel, drawing me closer to the light. I'm just really grateful for that relationship. When people see things in you that you can't see in yourself and they keep reminding you — it's such a special quality. We all need those champions."