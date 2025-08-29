'90s music icon wows fans with incredible throwback

Music legend Shania Twain proved that she is still the Queen of Country in a candid Instagram post celebrating her 60th birthday, and shared an incredible throwback from her early days in the industry. The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer looked so different in the photo, which saw her backstage in a dressing room preparing to put on a show. She wore a shimmering, electric blue suit, paired with metallic shoes and bold, dangling earrings. Her brunette locks were worn in wild curls à la the '80s, and she added bright red lipstick to complete her look.

The star grinned widely at the camera in the sweet snap, surrounded by piles of clothes and assorted makeup items. Shania followed this up with another stunning photo from years later, dressed merely in black underwear and a white Oxford shirt with just one button done up. One of her sleeves was rolled up to the elbow, and she rested her arm on her head in a sultry pose. In the background, lyrics from her smash-hit song "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" were printed.

Birthday bliss

"Happy birthday to me! How can I be 60? " Shania began in the caption. "So glad to have kept some photos from this time in the '80s when I had no idea what was ahead of me and Shania [expletive] Twain didn't exist yet. I can't begin to explain how grateful I am for the life that I have."

"For my family, friends, fans and the inspiration I get from all of you," she continued. "I've tried to stay true to myself along the way and that's my intention moving forward into the next chapter." Fans rushed to the comment section to wish her a happy birthday, and to exclaim over how incredible she looked at 60 years old.

"Happy birthday!!!! Here's to many more! Thank you for the music and for being you!!!" wrote actress Rita Wilson, while another fan added, "You don't look a day over 30." Another said, "60 never looked so good! Happy birthday Queen!" while a fourth chimed in, "Hottest 60-year-old alive."

© Instagram Shania shared the stunning throwback on her 60th birthday

A new era

Shania recently opened up about her storied career, sharing that despite being insecure as a young artist, she always knew what she wanted. "I was always like, 'I need to be myself.' If anything, I was in a rush to get more and more authentic," she told Us Weekly. "Any artist's greatest power is originality. I was insecure about lots of things, but I had conviction. I could see what was really good. I could see it in others and in myself. I had a lot of clarity with that."

© Instagram The second snap saw Shania in a sultry pose

"I only ever cared about being as original as possible and being myself," she added. "There is no other me. That's my biggest power." Shania is the best-selling female country artist of all time, has five Grammy Awards to her name, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

© Getty Images Shania is the best-selling female country artist of all time

As for how she feels at 60, the Canadian explained that she has never been better. "I feel like I've got this pass all of a sudden to care more about myself and say, 'Hey, I've lived 60 frigging years. If you want to do [something], do it!'" she said. "I'm a giver, and so I'd like to give more to myself."