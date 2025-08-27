Amal Clooney glows in butter yellow ahead of Venice Film Festival

Amal Clooney continued to prove that she is a fashion icon when she stepped out in Italy on Tuesday alongside her husband, George Clooney, ahead of the upcoming Venice Film Festival. The mother of two was glowing in a butter yellow Balmain dress that featured a constructed plunging neckline, a large gold buckle on the waist, and exposed seams. She added dangling earrings, large brown sunglasses, a white handbag, and white slingback heels to complete the look, with her iconic brunette locks worn down in gentle waves.

For more of Amal's iconic looks, see below...

WATCH: Amal Clooney's Best Looks

George was by her side in a black polo shirt, beige trousers and a brown belt, looking suave as he accompanied his wife off the gondola. The couple own a lavish home in Lake Como, a four hour drive from Venice. The prestigious festival is set to welcome the cream of the crop this year, including stars like Julia Roberts, Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett, Adam Driver, Amanda Seyfried and Jude Law.

© GC Images Amal looked incredible in the butter yellow look

The most buzzy films set to showcase at the festival include Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein, Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt, and Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia. Join HELLO! as we explore the best-dressed A-listers arriving in the stunning city ahead of the film festival's opening on Wednesday.

1/ 6 © GC Images Laura Dern Laura looked gorgeous in a white off-the-shoulder blouse with voluminous sleeves, and tailored dark denim jeans with a high waist. She added white brogues, a navy handbag, and a chunky gold necklace to elevate the look.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Emanuela Fanelli The Italian actress, who will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the festival, stunned in a beautiful suit ahead of the event, looking chic and ready to impress. She wore a simple white tank top under a double-breasted dark blazer adorned with gold buttons. Emanuela sported matching dark trousers, tan pointed heels, and a matching brown leather handbag. She accessorized with large dark sunglasses and an elegant gold necklace.



3/ 6 © WireImage Noomi Rapace The Swedish star looked relaxed in a white button-down shirt with thin, vertical stripes. She tucked the shirt into her dark-wash, high-waisted denim jeans and added a thin animal-print belt. Noomi wore layered gold necklaces and oversized, dark sunglasses, adding a black leather tote bag to complete the look.

4/ 6 © GC Images Heidi Klum Heidi looked like she had just left a tropical vacation, wearing a loose-fitting button-down shirt in a vibrant coral color. She added matching linen pants and a handbag in the same shade with a gold chain strap. The supermodel accessorized with an eye-catching pendant necklace and large aviator sunglasses.

5/ 6 © GC Images Emma Stone While Emma made a low-key entrance into Venice on Tuesday, the actress still waved and smiled at the crowd. She kept it casual with a black trucker cap, a white T-shirt, and a gray sweater over the top. She donned dark-wash jeans and carried a large black handbag with her.

