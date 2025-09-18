Melania Trump turns heads in sultry leather and snakeskin for private event with Queen Camilla

Melania Trump is delivering a fashion marathon during her UK state visit alongside her husband, President Donald Trump. Hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the tript – taking place from 17 to 19 September – marks an unprecedented second state visit for the now-47th President, who was previously honored in 2019. Kicking off the celebrations, Melania made a sartorial statement in a refined Dior ensemble for the day’s official engagements, later slipping into a striking Carolina Herrera gown for the white-tie state banquet. And judging by Thursday’s style choices, her fashion momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

This morning, the President and First Lady formally bid farewell to the King and Queen at Windsor Castle before he went to meet with British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer. The Queen and First Lady later enjoyed a private tour of Queen Mary’s Dolls' House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle. For the occasion, Melania put a fresh spin on her signature monochromatic style, stepping out in a caramel leather suit by Louis Vuitton. The sleek, single-breasted ensemble was adorned with vanilla-toned trimmings and was perfectly paired with Manolo Blahnik snakeskin pumps that echoed the warm tones of the outfit.

© Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla pose as they tour Queen Mary’s Dolls' House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle.

Later on Thursday, Melania is set to join the Princess of Wales at Frogmore Gardens, where they will meet Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme. Together, they’ll observe the young scouts as they engage in nature-based activities to earn their Go Wild badge.

© Getty Images President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose with King Charles and Queen Camilla as they bid their farewells at Windsor Castle

© Getty Images Melania donned a leather suit by Louis Vuitton

This isn’t the first time Melania has embraced the refined aesthetic of the French fashion house. Back in 2019, the First Lady wore a striking hot pink $4,750 Louis Vuitton wrap coat to welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook to the White House. The bold statement piece was layered over a classic black dress and cinched at the waist with a black leather belt. She completed the look with sky-high black Christian Louboutin pumps.

© The Washington Post via Getty Im Melania Trump wore a Louis Vuitton wrap coat in 2019

Despite her occasional flair for eye-catching colors or playful snakeskin prints, Melania’s typical sartorial agenda leans toward muted, understated tones. "She likes tailored suits and sharp lines. She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter," Melania's stylist, Hervé Pierre, told HELLO!.

"She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks and perfect cuts with no fuss. Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it. It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices – I am just helping her."