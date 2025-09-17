Melania Trump dons most dramatic hat yet as she appears to break royal protocol during UK state visit

Melania Trump embraced a timeless, tailored look as she arrived in Windsor for her state visit alongside President Donald Trump. The couple, who were holding hands, were welcomed by Prince William and Princess Kate for their two-day visit, marked by a royal salute fired simultaneously from Windsor Castle and the Tower of London. Staying true to her affinity for the French fashion house, Melania wore a Christian Dior Haute Couture dark gray suit that featured a high neckline and cinched waist paired with matching dark gray suede pumps. She added a striking pop of color to the monochromatic ensemble with an elegant violet wool hat. The First Lady broke royal protocol as failed to curtsey to both Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.

The King and Queen are hosting President Trump and his wife for an unprecedented second state visit from 17 to 19 September. The now-47th President was previously feted by a state visit in 2019. Following the greeting, President Trump and Melania are to be taken by carriage through the Windsor estate with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Princess and Princess of Wales before having lunch in the state dining room.

© Getty Images Melania wore a Christian Dior Haute Couture dark gray suit

Donald and Melania will then proceed to St George’s Chapel to lay a wreath at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II. During their visit, they will receive a guided tour of the chapel and enjoy a performance by the chapel choir. The evening will conclude with a lavish white-tie state banquet at Windsor Castle, set to host over 160 guests on Wednesday night.

© Getty Images Melania Trump shakes hands with Princess Kate

This isn’t the first time the First Lady has turned to Dior for a public appearance. As she stepped off Air Force One alongside her husband at London’s Stansted Airport on Tuesday, Melania exuded chic in a sand-colored, double-breasted Burberry coat that cascaded to her ankles and was cinched at the waist, with the collar stylishly turned up. Underneath, she wore a black blouse paired with sleek, knee-high Dior Empreinte riding boots.

© Getty Images Melania chatting with Princess Kate and Queen Camilla

© Getty Images Queen Camilla and Melania Trump sit in a carriage during a procession through Windsor Castle

For President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC., back in March, Melania opted for a $5,500 caviar gray Dior tweed suit. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the sophisticated number was taken from Dior's fall 2024 collection and featured a belted jacket and pencil skirt ensemble. The polish blazer was adorned with a scarf-like accent that was tucked into a black belt that cinched the waist.

© AFP via Getty Images Melania wore a caviar gray Dior tweed suit at President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol

Melania's choice of the French fashion house was fitting at the time considering Dior unveiled their fall 2025 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on the same day. The First Lady's stylist, Herve Pierre described the look "as a nice way to mix business and femininity. It’s appropriate for the occasion."