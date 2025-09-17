Melania Trump makes a statement in unusual colour clash gown for state banquet

Melania Trump exuded elegance in a sunflower-hued crepe column gown by Carolina Herrera at the lavish white-tie state banquet held at Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening. The gown featured a refined off-the-shoulder neckline and was cinched at the waist with a wide, bright lilac silk belt, complete with a matching fabric-covered buckle. The look was accessorised with lilac frosted velvet pumps by Manolo Blahnik. The King and Queen are hosting President Donald Trump and his wife for an unprecedented second state visit from 17 to 19 September. The now-47th President was previously feted by a state visit in 2019.

Earlier today, following a formal welcome from Prince William and Princess Kate, President Trump and Melania were escorted by carriage through the Windsor estate alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The group later gathered for lunch in the State Dining Room. The presidential couple then visited St George’s Chapel, where they laid a wreath at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, and received a guided tour of the historic site, before enjoying a special performance by the chapel choir.

This isn't the first time President Trump's wife has worn a stylish Carolina Herrera number. Ahead of the president's swearing-in ceremony in January, Melania rocked a black sequined Carolina Herrera long skirt to the Candlelight Dinner. The garment was paired with a menswear-inspired Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo shirt, complemented by a cummerbund and a floor-length tuxedo-style wool cape from Saint Laurent that featured duchess silk lapels.

Back in 2016, Carolina Herrera said she'd be honored if Melania wore one of her outfits. "Of course I will, as the first lady of this country I will. Of course," she said. "It is an honor to dress the first ladies of the country and it's something to do for the United States. It's not for myself. It's for the public."

Melania often favors crepe gowns with strapless necklines when selecting her attire for evening soirees. The First Lady oozed chic in a custom Hervé Pierre gown when she enjoyed a romantic first dance with her husband, Donald Trump, following his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. Melania donned a strapless off-white silk crepe dress layered with an asymmetrical black accent craft from silk gazar. She added a silver floral diamond brooch created by Harry Winston in 1955 to her choker.

"A few times, she made this kind of zig-zag, up-in-the-air [gesture] to explain something sharp she had in mind. That was the beginning of something – it just needed to be translated on to paper," Hervé told HELLO!. "Even a person who doesn’t really know how to sketch can easily scribble a zig-zag with a pencil and give a very accurate description of the dress."