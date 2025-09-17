Melania Trump steps off plane in sleek head-turning look ahead of UK state visit

Melania Trump traveled in style on Tuesday when she exited Air Force One with her husband, Donald Trump, at London's Stansted Airport ahead of their UK state visit. The First Lady looked chic in a sand-colored, double-breasted Burberry coat that fell to her ankles and cinched in at the waist with the collar turned up. Underneath, she wore a black shirt and sleek Dior Empreinte riding boots that came up to her knee. The mother of one wore her brunette locks down in subtle waves as she walked beside Donald, marking their first state visit to the country since 2019.

Upon departing the plane, Donald shared that the pair had a "great flight", adding that their relationship with the UK was "outstanding". The President is a fan of the royals and shared his admiration for King Charles III, declaring, "They're friends of mine for a long time, long before he was king. And it's an honor to have him as king."

"I think he represents the country so well. I've watched, he's such an elegant gentleman, and he represents the country so well," he continued. "We're going to see him tomorrow, and he's been a friend of mine for a long time – and everybody respects him and they love him." The state visit is set to take place over two days at Windsor, and will culminate in a lavish state banquet on Wednesday night with approximately 160 guests.

Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to attend, as are other senior members of the royal family. During their visit, Kate is scheduled to take Melania around Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, where they will be joined by the UK Scoutmaster Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts' Squirrels program. The Slovenian native will also visit Queen Mary's Doll House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle with Queen Camilla.

Donald's daughter, Tiffany Trump, and her husband, Michael Boulos, also boarded Air Force One to accompany him on the trip to the UK, which marks the first time that an elected leader has been granted two state visits. "This is an unprecedented and very special state visit. This has never been done before, and there'll be many elements of it that have never been seen before," said Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a speech.

© Getty Images Melania arrived in the UK wearing a floor-length Burberry coat

"So this is going to be a historic occasion, and we're all very much looking forward to it, and I was very, very pleased to be able to put forward the invitation when we were at the White House earlier this year. So this is not just a state visit. They're always incredible occasions. This is an unprecedented second state visit, so you can imagine just how special that's going to be."

© Getty Images The duo will be in the UK for two days

Donald and Melania last toured the UK for an official state visit in 2019, led by Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking to reporters in April 2025, the 79-year-old revealed his deep admiration for the royal family and his excitement at returning to England. "I was invited by the King and the country – great country," he declared.

© Getty Images Donald and Melania's last state visit was in 2019

"They're going to do a second, as you know, a second fest…that's what it is: a fest, and it's beautiful, and it's the first time it's ever happened to one person." He added that he had "great respect for the family" and was looking forward to his stay.