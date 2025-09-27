Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ivanka Trump shows off supermodel legs in red hot mini dress
Ivanka Trump just declared red the color of the season with a new photo – take a look back at some of her most memorable red ensembles

Image© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
As we ease into the winter months, red emerges as a dominant force in our sartorial palettes – a bold shade not everyone can wear with confidence. Fortunately, Ivanka Trump is no stranger to this commanding color. If her latest post is any indication, she just proved she can once more pull off a red-hot look with sultry elegance. The first daughter took to Instagram to share a photograph of her wearing a scarlet mini dress while posing next to a close pal. Ivanka towered over her friend with supermodel stature, her long, toned legs commanding attention. 

The blonde beauty, who was previously signed to Elite Model Management Corp, graced the runway for the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Thierry Mugler in the late 1990s. However, Ivanka admitted that modelling was not the career path she wanted to pursue as she stepped into adulthood. "Modeling was not an endgame for me. I didn't particularly enjoy the act of it," she shared. 

Ivanka Trump in red

Ivanka Trump in red mini dress next to her friend© Instagram

Ivanka in red mini dress

Red mini dress

Ivanka shared this stunning photograph to her Instagram Story on Thursday. The striking red garment featured a halter neckline paired with a sweetheart-style, plunging bodice. The mini dress was styled with open-toe red heels and a colourful clutch bag.

Ivanka in red coat dress next to her daughter© Instagram

Ivanka in a Suzannah London vermillion red coat dress

Red coat dress

The former presidential adviser donned a custom Suzannah London vermillion red coat dress for the National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral. The bespoke number was crafted from Italian wool crepe and adorned with an oversized statement bow on the bodice. The tailored coat was teamed with a pair of black gloves and leather boots.

Ivanka Trump in red jumpsuit at Met Gala © Getty Images

Ivanka in Ralph Lauren

Red jumpsuit

Back in 2016, Ivanka rocked a red Ralph Lauren jumpsuit to the Met Gala. The garment featured a criss-cross halter neckline, with the look accented by a draped, cape-like fabric detail.

Ivanka Trump in red dress at White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) annual dinner in Washington, DC.© AFP via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump in red dress at White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) annual dinner in Washington, DC.

Red ball gown

For the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner reception, Ivanka stunned in a figure-hugging rouge gown, complete with a mermaid-style train, a sweetheart neckline, and a corseted bodice.

Ivanka Trump in red lace dress at the Dolce & Gabbana Cadillac Championship Fashion Experience© Getty Images

Ivanka wearing Dolce & Gabbana

Red lace dress

The former model stole the spotlight at the Dolce & Gabbana Cadillac Championship Fashion Experience in Miami, wearing a red lace dress with long sleeves and an elegant below-the-knee cut. The look was finished with a striking hemline adorned with red fringe detailing.

