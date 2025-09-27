Ivanka Trump shows off supermodel legs in red hot mini dress

As we ease into the winter months, red emerges as a dominant force in our sartorial palettes – a bold shade not everyone can wear with confidence. Fortunately, Ivanka Trump is no stranger to this commanding color. If her latest post is any indication, she just proved she can once more pull off a red-hot look with sultry elegance. The first daughter took to Instagram to share a photograph of her wearing a scarlet mini dress while posing next to a close pal. Ivanka towered over her friend with supermodel stature, her long, toned legs commanding attention.

The blonde beauty, who was previously signed to Elite Model Management Corp, graced the runway for the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Thierry Mugler in the late 1990s. However, Ivanka admitted that modelling was not the career path she wanted to pursue as she stepped into adulthood. "Modeling was not an endgame for me. I didn't particularly enjoy the act of it," she shared.

Ivanka Trump in red

© Instagram Ivanka in red mini dress Red mini dress Ivanka shared this stunning photograph to her Instagram Story on Thursday. The striking red garment featured a halter neckline paired with a sweetheart-style, plunging bodice. The mini dress was styled with open-toe red heels and a colourful clutch bag.



© Instagram Ivanka in a Suzannah London vermillion red coat dress Red coat dress The former presidential adviser donned a custom Suzannah London vermillion red coat dress for the National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral. The bespoke number was crafted from Italian wool crepe and adorned with an oversized statement bow on the bodice. The tailored coat was teamed with a pair of black gloves and leather boots.



© Getty Images Ivanka in Ralph Lauren Red jumpsuit Back in 2016, Ivanka rocked a red Ralph Lauren jumpsuit to the Met Gala. The garment featured a criss-cross halter neckline, with the look accented by a draped, cape-like fabric detail.



© AFP via Getty Images Ivanka Trump in red dress at White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) annual dinner in Washington, DC. Red ball gown For the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner reception, Ivanka stunned in a figure-hugging rouge gown, complete with a mermaid-style train, a sweetheart neckline, and a corseted bodice.

