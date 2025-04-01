Ivanka Trump wows in figure-hugging mini-dress for family dinner in Miami

When it comes to her sartorial agenda, Ivanka Trump rarely deviates from a monochromatic color palette, and Sunday evening proved to be no different.

The First Daughter oozed elegance in a white mini-dress that featured a figure-hugging silhouette. The ethereal number boasted stylish short sleeves and ruched detailing across the waist complete with a metal keyhole accent on the side.

© BACKGRID Ivanka stunned in a white mini-dress

The 43-year-old accessorized her chic look with a silver box clutch adorned with a marble finish and a pair of white, open-toe kitten heels.

Ivanka left her luscious blond locks down in a straight, sleek style with a middle parting while her makeup exuded soft glamor courtesy of a smokey eye, a shimmery cheek, and a glossy nude lip.

President Trump's daughter was joined by her family as they headed to Papi Steak restaurant. Ivanka's son, Joseph Kushner, who closely followed behind her, looked equally smart for the occasion.

The 10-year-old donned a burgundy polo shirt and a pair of taupe-toned shorts while sporting a pair of casual Nike trainers.

Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, was also in attendance, along with their 13-year-old daughter Arabella and eight-year-old son Theodore.

Ivanka in white

This isn't the first time Ivanka has graced in an all-white ensemble for a public outing. During the 2025 Super Bowl, Ivanka joined her dad to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Super Bowl The former model oozed chic in a sleek ensemble that featured a long-line waistcoat and matching pants. The look was cinched at the waist by a brown leather belt that boasted an oversized square buckle.



© Instagram Corset look Ivanka opted for another bridal-white look when she posed for an Instagram snap in front of a quirky Rafael Uriegas painting. The ensemble featured a tailored bandeau and a matching skirt cut just below the knee. The strapless corset was nipped at the waist and adorned with gold buttons on the bodice. The sophisticated look was teamed with a pair of open-toe silver heels.



© Instagram Old Hollywood glamor However, the mother-of-three's most memorable monochromatic moment came when she channeled Audrey Hepburn with a garment that echoed old Hollywood glamor. Ivanka donned a stunning, bridal ball gown during the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C., following the President Trump's inauguration ceremony. The dress featured a silk overskirt adorned with black satin organza ruffles and was embroidered with floral accents. Ivanka paired the gown with black long-sleeve gloves for a touch of charm. The look was a recreation of Hubert de Givenchy’s 1954 Haute Couture bustier gown that was originally designed as a wedding dress for Audrey Hepburn in the 1954 Billy Wilder film Sabrina.