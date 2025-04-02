Ivanka Trump towers to new heights as she shows off model stature ahead of girls' night

Ivanka Trump has officially ushered in her spring wardrobe as she posed for a stunning photo that captured her golden hour glow.

The 43-year-old oozed chic in a stylish maxi dress from PatBO that featured a plunging neckline and two large cut-outs on the waist. The gown boasted an abstract print adorned with red, brown and white hues, while the skirt featured a layered effect embroidered with blue tassel fringing.

Ivanka allowed her bold dress to do all the talking as she kept her accessories minimal with a bare décolletage and a pair of silver open-toe heels.

The First Daughter left her luscious blonde locks down in a straight, sleek style with a middle parting while her makeup oozed soft glam with a radiant complexion enhanced by a smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

However, what stole the show was Ivanka's towering model stature as the mother-of-three posed for the photo on a balcony that overlooked serene palm trees. President Trump's daughter captioned the post: "Golden hour vibes before girls’ night."

© Getty Images Ivanka Trump walks in Theirry Mugler’s Fall 1997 “La Chimère” Haute Couture fashion show

Ivanka's impressive height is unsurprising given her early years spent making waves in the modeling industry. America's First Daughter, who was signed to Elite Model Management Corp, graced the runway for the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Thierry Mugler in the late 1990s.

The blonde beauty donned a sultry black mini dress adorned with purple fur trimming during Theirry Mugler’s Fall 1997 “La Chimère” Haute Couture fashion show in Paris. A sheer scarf was draped round the model's neck while her makeup oozed gothic glamor with a smokey eye and a berry lip. Ivanka's then brunette locks were slick back into a high updo with face framing tendrils.

During Vivienne Westwood’s Red Label Fall 1999 Ready To Wear Fashion Show in New York, Ivanka strutted down the catwalk in a pair of figure-hugging red leather pants and a red velvet corset adorned with a large bow accent. A matching red shawl was slung over her shoulders while the look was completed with a pair of patent leather black boots.

© Getty Images Ivanka during Vivienne Westwood’s Red Label Fall 1999 Ready To Wear Fashion Show

However, despite her success at such a young age, Ivanka admitted that it was not the career path she wanted to pursue as she stepped into adulthood. "Modeling was not an endgame for me. I didn't particularly enjoy the act of it," she shared.

Ivanka also opened up about the industry in an interview with Marie Claire in 2007: "It’s as ruthless an industry as real estate – the people you meet in that business are just as fricking tough."

© Getty Images Ivanka Trump walked for Paco Rabanne in Fall 1998

In her book The Trump Card, she said that "models were the meanest, cattiest, bitchiest girls on the planet … entitled, unsupervised, undereducated, pampered teenagers whose every success came as the direct result of someone else’s disappointment".

Following high school, Ivanka gave up modeling to go to Wharton business school in a bid to pursue her goal of becoming a successful entrepreneur.