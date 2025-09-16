Ivanka Trump wows in sheer dress covered in diamonds

Ivanka Trump typically sticks to a monochromatic color palette, but this week, the first daughter decided to add a touch of glitz to her sartorial repertoire during her latest outing. The 43-year-old stepped out with her husband, Jared Kusher, at the REFORM Alliance Casino Night and Gala in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Ivanka looked incredible in an embellished diamond dress that featured a scooped neckline and delicate frayed chain detailing. The semi-sheer gown gracefully skimmed the floor, with silver sparkles catching the light in photographs. The scene-stealing gown was styled with open-toe silver heels and a black clutch bag.

The first daughter left her luscious blonde locks down in a sleek, straight style while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a shimmery eye, contoured cheek, and glossy lip. Meanwhile, Jared looked suave in a black tuxedo suit as he posed next to his wife for a stunning photograph.

© Getty Images for REFORM Alliance Ivanka Trump looked stunning in a diamond embellished gown

Ivanka took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps from the star studded night. In the caption, she penned: "An incredible evening supporting @Reform and their commitment to the mission of transforming probation and parole to forge real pathways to work, wellbeing and success. Proud to support our friends Reform CEO @jessicajackson , who we worked closely with in government enacting prison and sentencing reform through the First Step Act, @michaelrubin Robert Kraft and so many others in these efforts. Keep up the great work!"

© Getty Images for REFORM Alliance Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

President Trump's daughter's eye for style is unsurprising considering her high-fashion background. Ivanka, who was signed to Elite Model Management Corp, graced the runway for the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Thierry Mugler in the late 1990s. However, Ivanka admitted that modelling was not the career path she wanted to pursue as she stepped into adulthood. "Modeling was not an endgame for me. I didn't particularly enjoy the act of it," she shared.

© Getty Images Ivanka Trump walks in Theirry Mugler’s Fall 1997 “La Chimère” Haute Couture fashion show

In her book The Trump Card, she said that "models were the meanest, cattiest, bitchiest girls on the planet … entitled, unsupervised, undereducated, pampered teenagers whose every success came as the direct result of someone else’s disappointment".

Ivanka also opened up about the industry in an interview with Marie Claire in 2007: "It’s as ruthless an industry as real estate – the people you meet in that business are just as fricking tough." Following high school, Ivanka gave up modeling to go to Wharton business school in a bid to pursue her goal of becoming a successful entrepreneur.