Ivanka Trump shows off toned bikini body in glowing vacation pictures

Ivanka Trump embraced the summer heat with a sun-drenched escape to Miami and the Bahamas. The 43-year-old looked incredible in a collection of brightly colored bikinis that highlighted her killer physique during her getaway. The first daughter took to Instagram on Monday to share a carousel of stunning photographs from her vacation. One photo showed Ivanka standing tall on a paddleboard surrounded by the crystal-clear ocean. While the serene, dreamy blue backdrop set the scene, it was Ivanka’s striking figure that truly stole the spotlight.

President Donald Trump's daughter wore a vibrant blue bikini that matched seamlessly with her paddleboard and the surrounding turquoise waters. She shielded her face with a wide-brimmed white sunhat, posing with a sweet smile toward the camera. Ivanka captioned the post: "Lately in Miami and the Bahamas (thank you @donaldjtrumpjr and @bettina_anderson for hosting us for a late summer weekend of fishing and fun in The Exumas)."

Another photo captured Ivanka posing on a white balcony overlooking the ocean at sunset. The mother-of-three wore a white mini dress adorned with a lush green jungle-leaf print that featured a plunging neckline.

Ivanka's fitness regime

Back in January, Ivanka appeared as a guest on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, where she opened up about her wellness and fitness routine. She revealed that her sculpted physique is courtesy of weight lifting, a high protein diet, and jiu-jitsu – a Brazilian martial art.

"Something that I think has been a massive change for me since I moved to Miami, I started prioritizing exercise," she shared. "'Initially, that took the form of yoga and Pilates, these things that I had done at various points of my life, but now I had the ability, because I was on my own schedule, to make them more consistent and a more regular part of my life."

She continued: "Gradually, I started doing more resistance and weight training, and that's when I saw a massive difference. My whole body changed. But that's when I really noticed a massive change for me, and my body composition fundamentally changed. I got stronger, I got leaner, and I could kind of get away with it because I'm really tall, so I can look lean even if I wasn't strong."

Ivanka's workouts combine different exercises from "pushes" to "pulls" and "deadlifts". "But I can't mention that without saying the protein element, because it's that pairing of protein and resistance training and weight lifting... for a while I was doing weight lifting and I still was not consuming nearly enough protein, and I was not seeing the change," she added.