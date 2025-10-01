Victoria Beckham goes full office siren with Hermès bag worth £20k

Victoria Beckham never misses a trick and on Wednesday the fashion designer showed an autumnal suit who's boss as she stepped out in Paris during Fashion Week. The former Spice Girl, 51, was seen leaving her hotel wearing a classic grey set featuring a buttonless jacket with boxy shoulders and extra-long sleeves. She paired the blazer with coordinating trousers that were so long they covered her shoes.

The grey tone of the jacket and low-rise trousers, which elongated her legs, was broken up by a staple white tee. The star of the show, however, was her arm-candy – or in this case, shoulder candy. VB carried a dark green crocodile print Hermès bag that added an earthy pop of colour to the look, not to mention a serious helping of luxury.

Victoria Beckham Hermès bag was hidden on her left side

Rounding off the mother-of-four's look was a simple gold ring with a pear-shaped green stone, a milky pink manicure, and oversized square shades. Her makeup look was largely concealed behind her sunglasses, but she did opt for a peachy nude lip. Her brunette locks featured cool-toned blonde highlights through the ends and had been lopped off to just below the shoulders.

Victoria wore a grey two-piece suit

"Victoria's great power suit means business. By opting for a two-piece like this, she looks professional and it's giving CEO vibes - which of course, she is, of her fashion brand, which is about to light up Paris Fashion Week," Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, tells us. "By carrying her Hermes bag, she is delving into quiet luxury through her accessories."



Victoria's Paris wardrobe

Both past and present Paris Fashion Weeks, and trips to the French capital in general, have allowed Victoria to show off her style credentials. Keep scrolling for our favourites…

Pop of pink © GC Images Victoria Beckham is seen in Paris before her long-awaited SS26 offering Earlier this week, she was spotted in a fine knit pink top styled with an unexpected khaki midi skirt, burgundy mules, and a shoulder bag.

Ruby red © GC Images Victoria Beckham made a case for the return of the flare In June, VB swapped her trousers for jeans as she rocked this flared style with a crimson polo top and yet another Hermès bag.

Monochrome moment © Getty Images Victoria proved a pop of white breaks up an all-black look In March, Victoria rocked a black turtle-neck sweater tucked into black trousers. Simple yet endlessly chic, the ensemble was spiced up with white stilettos.