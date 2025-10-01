Victoria Beckham goes full office siren with Hermès bag worth £20k

Victoria Beckham never misses a trick and on Wednesday the fashion designer showed an autumnal suit who's boss as she stepped out in Paris during Fashion Week. The former Spice Girl, 51, was seen leaving her hotel wearing a classic grey set featuring a buttonless jacket with boxy shoulders and extra-long sleeves. She paired the blazer with coordinating trousers that were so long they covered her shoes.
The grey tone of the jacket and low-rise trousers, which elongated her legs, was broken up by a staple white tee. The star of the show, however, was her arm-candy – or in this case, shoulder candy. VB carried a dark green crocodile print Hermès bag that added an earthy pop of colour to the look, not to mention a serious helping of luxury.
Rounding off the mother-of-four's look was a simple gold ring with a pear-shaped green stone, a milky pink manicure, and oversized square shades. Her makeup look was largely concealed behind her sunglasses, but she did opt for a peachy nude lip. Her brunette locks featured cool-toned blonde highlights through the ends and had been lopped off to just below the shoulders.
"Victoria's great power suit means business. By opting for a two-piece like this, she looks professional and it's giving CEO vibes - which of course, she is, of her fashion brand, which is about to light up Paris Fashion Week," Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, tells us. "By carrying her Hermes bag, she is delving into quiet luxury through her accessories."
Victoria's Paris wardrobe
Both past and present Paris Fashion Weeks, and trips to the French capital in general, have allowed Victoria to show off her style credentials. Keep scrolling for our favourites…