Harper Beckham debuts new rock chick look at Oasis concert - and it's not very 'posh'

Harper Beckham is one lucky teenager! Not only are her parents one of the most famous couples on the entire planet, but she also gets to go to the best events we can all only dream of - and that includes seeing Oasis at Wembley. Bagging the hottest ticket in town, the 14-year-old accompanied her dad, David, mum Victoria, and two of her brothers, Romeo and Cruz, to watch the iconic show, with her godfather Ken Paves also in tow. Although Oasis had split up two years before Harper was even born, the youngest Beckham offspring looked to be having the best time as she danced along to the Manchester-bred band.

Looking as stylish as ever, Harper looked understated as she watched the concert, sporting a rock chic kind of look, which consisted of ultra baggy jeans, a lightly cropped black jumper, and a slouchy black bag. She teamed the casual yet glam look with trainers, and as always, her long blonde hair was immaculate, with a sleek and shiny finish. This is the kind of rocky look that Harper's famously fashion-conscious mother VB hasn't ever really worn. Although Victoria herself wore a khaki green anorak for the show, she still made it look glam by teaming it with jeans, heels, and a sleek white T-shirt. Baggy jeans are just not something the former Spice Girl has ever really embraced.

Harper wore black top-to-toe at Oasis

Harper's concert attire

This is the second sellout concert that Harper has been to in 2025. Back in April, she joined her big brother Romeo at British rapper Central Cee's concert at the 02, looking super cool as she posed outside the arena. Whistfully staring up at a picture of the music star, we couldn't help but notice her incredible outfit, which was simple yet totally classic.

© Instagram Harper carried a vintage Chanel bag at the Centra Cee concert

The mini fashionista donned a gloriously boxy leather bomber jacket (one of this season's hottest trends), a pair of baggy jeans, trainers, and dangling from her wrist was an exquisite quilted vintage Chanel bag, with gold hardware. We all know that a Chanel bag is truly the definition of elegance and sophistication, especially a vintage piece like Harper's. The teenager's grown-up choice signals to us that perhaps she borrowed it from her former Spice Girl mother, Victoria's wardrobe? It wouldn't be the first time, after all!