Harper Beckham's Paris Fashion Week dress is unlike anything we've seen her wear
Victoria Beckham's daughter is accompanying her mother to PFW, and the former Spice Girl gave fans a sneaky peek at her epic new outfit

Harper Beckham and her mum Victoria Beckham at the former Spice Girl's 50th birthday party © Salma Hayek Instgram
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura Sutcliffe
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share herself prepping her family's outfits ahead of her long-awaited Paris Fashion Week show. From her mother, Jackie, to her husband David Beckham's mother, Sandra, the whole Beckham clan will be cheering the former Spice  Girl on as she showcases her new collection to the fashion elite. Her youngest child, 14-year-old daughter Harper, will also be in attendance, and VB shared a fabulous picture of the teenager having her dress pinned and adjusted, and we think you'll agree, it's so chic.

Harper is known for her love of satin slip dresses, having worn them consistently for a few years. "They suit her and they're appropriate," Victoria told The Telegraph in 2024, and we totally agree. But, for the show, beauty-mad Harper is wearing a bandeau cut dress, in black, with delicate fringing across the neckline. Although it still boasts the maxi length of her favourite slip, the absence of the spaghetti straps is a style overhaul and gives a totally sophisticated stance.

Victoria revealed Harper's PFW dress
Harper's most memorable catwalk appearance

Harper has been a regular on the FROW since she was a baby. But, if we had to pick her most iconic moment, it would have to be at the Burberry show in 2015.  At the tender age of just three, little Harper joined her three brothers and parents at the UK heritage brand's review show, where she sat next to Anna Wintour, donning a mini trench dress by the iconic British label. With her honey-blonde hair flowing and cuddled up nervously on her footballing legend David's knee, it was just beyond adorable.

Harper Beckham and dad David at the Burberry show in 2015© Getty
Harper Beckham is now on Instagram

It is also worth noting that former Spice Girl Victoria just announced to the world (well, to her 33 million Instagram followers) that Harper now has her own account on the world's most popular social media portal, tagging her page. The teen is already verified but has kept her account private, and currently only follows 45 people, with 30 followers. Her profile reads: "Yours truly," with emojis, and the words: "Your fav Blonde, LDN / L.A. / MIAMI." How exciting!

Screengrab of Harper Beckham's Instagram page© Harper Beckham
Harper Beckham's new Instagram page
Screengrab of Victoria Beckham's Story resharing Harper Beckham's Story which showed the teen and Victoria posing for a selfie© Victoria Beckham
Victoria shared a snapshot of herself and Harper

Her first post was shared by mother-of-four Victoria, and showed the fashion designer with her daughter, posing for a selfie with the pair both making kissing faces. Victoria proudly published the shot and added a caption that read: "Kisses," and included Harper's handle. 

