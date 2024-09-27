Harper Beckham wows in pretty pink dress as she supports mum Victoria at Paris Fashion week show

Victoria Beckham's eagerly anticipated fashion show is finally here! The 50-year-old style icon presented her SS25 collection at Paris Fashion week on Friday to the world.

WATCH: Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham support mum Victoria at Paris Fashion Week show

Harper Beckham, 13, looked radiant as she posed with her family ahead of Victoria's fashion show, and the teenager looked as chic as ever, wearing a pretty pink dress and stunning white sandals. The only Beckham daughter swept her hair down her shoulder and her makeup was fresh, glowing, and natural.

© Instagram/@davidbeckham David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham heading to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

David teased in his caption: "On the way to Mums show and trying to get a picture was a little challenging 'Dad before you post it we all have to approve'. Love you all can't wait to see you @brooklynpeltzbeckham & @nicolaannepeltzbeckham, we love you mum and are so proud of you @victoriabeckham."

The last time Harper sat FROW was at her mother's show in Paris, back in March.

Many said that she wore an outfit that her mum Victoria would have sported in the 90s, when her alter ego Posh Spice was at large. Harper chose a dress by Kim Kardashian's brand, Skims - the soft lounge black maxi dress. The sleek style, which is made from a jersey material, had flattering long sleeves and she paired it with chunky trainers, as well as a Victoria Beckham handbag.

Harper was joined by her two brothers, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham, as well as their dad, David, and Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham for the special occasion.

Harper's iconic fashion show moments

At the tender age of just three, little Harper joined her three brothers and parents at the Burberry show in 2015, where she sat next to Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, donning a mini trench dress by the iconic British label. With her honey-blonde hair flowing and cuddled up nervously on her footballing legend David's knee, it was just beyond cute!

© Getty Harper Beckham and dad David at the Burberry show in 2015

A mere four years later, Harper sat next to the fashion icon once again – even twinning with her!

© Dave Benett Harper and Anna Wintour at the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week in 2019

Then aged just seven, she showcased her newly-cut French bob which was identical to Anna's trademark hair. Their resemblance didn't go unnoticed by dad David either, who joked about their matching hairstyles on Instagram Stories. "Harper and Anna who wore it better? Both amazing," he wrote.